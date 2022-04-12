PITTSBURGH — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday, spoiling the Pirates’ home opener.

Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs last month.

Smyly (1-0) permitted three hits and walked none in his Cubs debut. The left-hander agreed to a one-year contract last month.

Smyly also signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in December 2017, but he never pitched for Chicago. Working his way back from Tommy John surgery, he ran out of time to get into a big league game in 2018 and was traded to Texas that November.

The Pirates got their only run on Bryan Reynolds’ homer against Mychal Givens in the eighth.

David Robertson worked a perfect ninth for his second save.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 3, MARINERS 2: Luis Robert hit his first home run of the season, a tie-breaking drive in the sixth inning that led Chicago over White Sox over Seattle in its home opener and extended its winning streak to three.

Robert homered off Matt Brash (0-1), a 23-year-old right-hander making his major league debut.

Seattle lost its third straight game after starting with two wins. The Mariners have scored 10 runs: only Baltimore (six) and Milwaukee (nine) began the night with fewer.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 10, REDS 5: Jose Ramirez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and Cleveland spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener.

Andres Gimenez hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramirez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

Kwan has reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut on Opening Day. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

NOTES

METS: Right-hander Taijuan Walker was put on the 10-day injured list because of bursitis in his pitching shoulder, the latest setback to the team’s rotation.

Walker threw two perfect innings Monday night at Philadelphia in his season debut, then was pulled after 30 pitches.

The Mets already were missing two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He was sidelined before Opening Day because of inflammation around his shoulder blade, a problem that could keep him from pitching in the majors until June.

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is set to pitch Wednesday against the Phillies. He had a hamstring issue during spring training, but was able to start last weekend at Washington.

AWARDS: Vin Scully has won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.

The longtime Dodgers announcer was honored with an annual distinction that recognizes a living individual “who has made significant contributions to the national game.”

Scully, 94, retired after the 2016 season, ending a 67-year broadcasting career that stretched back to when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn before moving to Los Angeles in the late 1950s. It was easily the longest tenure of any announcer with one team.

He was one of six finalists last year, when Willie Mays won the inaugural award. This year, a 17-member panel chose from a list of candidates that included Bobby Cox, Sandy Koufax, Rachel Robinson, Bud Selig and Joe Torre, among others.