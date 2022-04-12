NEW YORK — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Chris Kreider scored late for his 50th goal of the season, but Carolina moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to reach the milestone.

The Rangers had their three-game winning streak snapped but are 7-2-1 in their last 10. They clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2017 with a win over Ottawa last Saturday and are 24-8-4 at home.

After the teams traded goals in the second period, Jarvis put the Hurricanes ahead at 1:04 of the third, taking a pass from Sebastian Aho and flipping a backhand past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Aho finished with a goal and two assists. He leads the Hurricanes with 41 assists and 75 points.

The goal was the 14th of the season for the rookie Jarvis, a first-round draft pick by Carolina in 2020. Former Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei also assisted.

Staal, the Hurricanes captain, made it 3-1 at 6:42 with his 14th goal. Staal has six goals in his last four games. Skjei and another former Ranger, forward Jesper Fast, had assists.

PANTHERS 3, DUCKS 2: Jonathan Huberdeau scored at 3:41 of overtime to lift Florida over Anaheim in Sunrise, Florida for its eighth straight victory.

Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Eastern Conference leaders, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Derek Grant and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks. John Gibson stopped 52 shots in an incredible effort that went for naught.

Huberdeau flipped the puck into the corner of the net from in front to give the Panthers their only lead.

CAPITALS 9, FLYERS 2: Alex Ovechkin scored for a fourth consecutive game to reach 46 on the season and T.J. Oshie ended a nine-game goal drought to help host Washington rout lowly Philadelphia and extend its winning streak to four.

If there was any concern about a trap game against Philadelphia on the eve of Washington’s longest road trip of the season, Ovechkin and his teammates snuffed that out early. The longtime captain scored his 776th career goal six minutes in, and the Capitals poured it on from there.

Oshie added his ninth of the season and Martin Fehervary danced through the defense as part of a span of three goals in 1:52, with Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk scoring on a breakaway in between. The Capitals scored three goals on their first six shots against Carter Hart, who left after the first period with a lower-body injury and was replaced by Martin Jones.

SABRES 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2: Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping Buffalo win in Toronto.

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo (27-37-11). Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson added two assists apiece. Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times in 2021-22.

Timothy Liljegren and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto (47-20-6). Morgan Rielly had two assists to give him a career-high 53 on the year. Erik Kallgren stopped 23 shots.

Sabres defenseman Owen Power – the No. 1 pick at the 2021 draft – made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract last week. The 6-foot-6 Power spent two seasons at Michigan before turning pro following his school’s defeat in the NCAA’s Frozen Four tournament.

SENATORS 4, RED WINGS 1: Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and Ottawa won in Detroit.

Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves.

Stützle’s goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson’s 15th goal of the season.

NOTES

POSTPONEMENT: The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.

Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph, creating zero visibility at times.

The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. Central time on May 1.

The league says the storm would not only force the cancellation of the game, but prevent “timely and necessary postgame travel.”

The Jets are set to face the Panthers in Florida on Friday.

Winnipeg kept its faint playoff hopes alive Monday with a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Kraken have been eliminated from postseason contention in their inaugural season.

DUCKS: Anaheim is keeping head coach Dallas Eakins in charge next year for his fourth season with the struggling club.

The Ducks are picking up Eakins’ contract option for the 2022-23 season, new General Manager Pat Verbeek announced.

The Ducks are finishing up their third consecutive losing season under Eakins, who got the job in June 2019. Anaheim is 29-33-12 heading into its game at Florida on Tuesday night.

