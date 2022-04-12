DETROIT — Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston Red Sox (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit Tigers (Rodriguez 0-0) WHEN: 1:10 p.m. Wednesday TELEVISION: NESN

Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract on Sunday.

Hirokazu Sawamura also got two outs in hitless relief of starter Rich Hill, who allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Boston improved to 2-3.

Devers had a pair of RBI singles, raising his average to .381, and Kiké Hernández doubled twice for the Red Sox.

Advertisement

Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson, the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start. The ball dropped in right-center, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.

Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the third when Torkelson scored on Robbie Grossman’s groundout, Jonathan Schoop followed with a run-scoring single and Javier Báez added an RBI double.

Hernandez hit an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a single by Devers that chased Tyler Alexander, who gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings. J.D. Martinez tied the score against Jacob Barnes when he sliced an opposite-field double off the foul line in deep right field, a call upheld in a video review.

Hernandez walked against Alex Lange (0-1) leading off the eighth and advanced on a wild pitch. Arroyo added a two-out RBI single off Will Vest.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Advertisement

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (illness) didn’t start for the third consecutive game. “Hopefully tomorrow,” Manager Alex Cora said. “We’re not going to be stupid about it.”

Tigers: Grossman left after the sixth inning for undisclosed reasons.