STANDISH — St. Joseph’s scored 11 goals in the first quarter in beating Elms College 20-8 Tuesday in a GNAC women’s lacrosse game.
Lydia Dexter’s seven goals and three assists led St. Joseph’s (13-0, 9-0 GNAC). Carson Battaglia, Bridget Collins and Brianna Paul all scored three goals. Megan Mourmouras had two goals and two assists. Morgan Wright made two saves.
Anna-Elise Pikul scored four goals for Elms (5-6, 4-6). Taylor Boria had two goals. Emma Walsh made 12 saves.
BASEBALL
BRIDGTON ACADEMY 4, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 2: Drew Wyman had a pair of his as the Wolverines (4-2) dropped the Seawolves (15-8) in Bridgton.
Hayden Bond drove in two runs for Bridgton. Connor Treybig struck out five in five innings and AJ Rourke picked up the win, pitching two innings in relief.
Derek Hoh and Mitchell Quigg each had two hits for SMCC. Quigg added an RBI.
MEN’S LACROSSE
UMASS BOSTON 21, SOUTHERN MAINE 9: Michael Claflin had six goals and seven assists, powering the Beacons (11-2, 5-0 LEC) past the Huskies (2-7, 0-4) in Gorham.
UMass Boston got four goals and an assist from Donovan Prozinski. Jacob Banks had three goals and two assists and Darragh Fahey had three goals and one assist. Trevor Koppy made nine saves.
Schuyler Wetmore led USM with four goals. Nick James put up two goals and two assists. Tucker Nussinow scored twice. Nathan Plourde made 16 saves and Braeden Logue had three.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SAINT PETER’S: Saint Peter’s hired Jersey City native Bashir Mason to replace Shaheen Holloway as coach.
Holloway left Saint Peter’s a day after his team was eliminated in the Elite Eight by national runner-up North Carolina to return to Seton Hall, his alma mater.
Saint Peter’s was the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. The Peacocks won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament and went 22-12 with wins over Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
This is also a homecoming for Mason, who spent the past 10 years at Wagner College on Staten Island.
UCLA: Peyton Watson is entering the NBA draft after one season in Westwood and hiring an agent, which officially ends his college eligibility.
Watson announced his decision Tuesday on his social media accounts.
ALABAMA: Former Ohio point guard Mark Sears, who averaged nearly 20 points a game last season, has transferred to Alabama.
Crimson Tide Coach Nate Oats announced the signing of Sears on Tuesday. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference performer who was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award given to the nation’s top player at a mid-major program.
DUKE: New coach Jon Scheyer promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach.
Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, was director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional career with stops in the NBA, the G League and overseas.
FOOTBALL
ALABAMA: Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
The three-year starter, who played both tackle positions, announced his plans on Twitter. Steen could immediately compete for a starting job in the fall with Alabama replacing left tackle Evan Neal and right tackle Chris Owens.
-
