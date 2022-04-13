Henry Bibeau, Portland junior shortstop: Bibeau hit a team-high .388 with 14 RBI as a sophomore for a Bulldogs’ squad that has seven starters back and figures to improve from a 15th-seed position in Class A South in 2021.

Cody Bowker, Thornton senior, pitcher/center fielder: Bowker is a 2021 Varsity Maine All-State selection who has committed to Georgetown as a two-way player. As a junior, Bowker hit a league-leading .448 with six doubles, three triples and two homers. On the mound, he was 7-1 with a 0.40 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings, with a fastball touching 90 mph.

Devin Brown, Wells senior infielder/pitcher: The team MVP in 2021 when he hit .351 and played every position but catcher and shortstop, Brown will focus on third base this season and will help compensate for ace Zach Carpenter being out because of a broken thumb.

Kalvin Camire, Biddeford senior infielder/pitcher: After hitting .302 with seven doubles as a third baseman and relief pitcher (2-1, 0.81 ERA in 17 1/3 innings), Camire will see more time at shortstop and as a starting pitcher. He is one of two returning starters for the Tigers.

Blaine Cockburn, Freeport senior pitcher/outfielder: The winning pitcher in last year’s Class B South final against Greely, Cockburn was 5-1 with one save, a 0.85 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 33 innings. A good outfielder, the future UMaine player also hit .300 with a .408 on-base percentage.

Brian Connolly, Cheverus sophomore shortstop: Connolly started as a freshman for the Stags and has already established himself among the top infielders in Class A. He hit .305 and picked up three saves as a relief pitcher.

Brady Coyne, Falmouth senior shortstop: A deep Falmouth pitching staff will appreciate Coyne’s athletic ability at shortstop, as well as his bat. He hit nearly .400 with doubles power as a junior.

TJ Curley, Sanford senior center fielder/pitcher: An all-SMAA outfielder as a junior, Curley hit nearly .400 and is an excellent fielder with a strong arm. A left-handed hitter and pitcher, he projects to hit with more power and will be the Spartans’ ace.

Luke Doughty, York senior shortstop/pitcher: Committed to play in college at St. Joseph’s, Doughty hit .414 with 16 runs and 11 RBI as a junior, while going 1-3 with three saves and a 2.19 ERA.

Nic Frink, Thornton senior catcher: A transfer from Scarborough where he started behind the plate as a freshman, Frink brings a power bat and superior receiving tools to a team projected to be at the top of the Class A South standings.

Richard Gilboy, South Portland junior catcher: After playing first base and batting third for the Class A champs in 2021, Gilboy will move behind the plate but will remain in the heart of the lineup. He hit .357 with two doubles and four triples and tied for the team lead with 15 RBI.

Andrew Heffernan, South Portland junior pitcher/infielder: Used primarily as a relief pitcher, Heffernan went 1-3 with a 0.92 ERA, 34 strikeouts and five walks in 30 1/3 innings, getting the win in the state final. This year, he and junior Nolan Hobbs (5-1, 1.07 ERA, 50 Ks) form a strong 1-2 starting duo. Heffernan also led the Riots with a .385 batting average and had 15 RBI.

Zach Johnston, Greely senior pitcher: The highest-rated pitcher in Maine and a preseason Northeast Region first-team pick by scouting organization Perfect Game, the 6-foot-5 Johnston was 5-2 with a 0.66 ERA, 85 strikeouts and nine walks in 42 2/3 innings as junior. Bound for Wake Forest, Johnston impressed scouts at the prestigious Area Code Games.

Ryan Kolben, Greely senior catcher: A University of Massachusetts commit, Kolben led Greely with 22 RBI as a junior while hitting .340 with seven doubles and three homers. He also threw out 16 of 24 would-be base stealers.

Josh Kopetski, Thornton Academy junior pitcher: One of the elite left-handed pitchers in Class A South, he’s added strength and velocity on his fastball, now in the mid-80s, after going 3-2 with 1.32 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings as a sophomore.

TJ Liponis, Scarborough senior shortstop: A starter since his freshman season, Liponis is an all-around player who does everything well, including making solid contact as a gap-to-gap hitter. He will play next season at Endicott College.

Maksim Masse, Noble senior pitcher/utility: As a junior, Masse hit .315 and was 3-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 32 innings while also playing first, second and some outfield. He’ll combine with senior Chris Morton to give the Knights two experienced starters.

Sam Masse, Brunswick senior pitcher/center fielder: Masse is the top pitcher with good command of three pitches for the Dragons, who return six starters from a 3-13 squad under first-year coach Mike McCaffrey. When not on the mound, Masse will play center.

Colin McDonald, Gorham senior pitcher/first base: One of the top returning pitchers in Class A South, McDonald went 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and struck out 53 in 40 innings as a junior. He also hit .400 with a .518 on-base percentage. He has committed to the University of Maine, but plans to do a prep year at Bridgton Academy.

Duncan Oakes-Nelsen, Oceanside senior pitcher/first baseman: The Mariners’ top pitcher a year ago, Oakes-Nelsen has good control with strikeout ability and can play a variety of positions. He is one of four Oceanside players who were on the 2021 Junior American Legion state championship team. Oakes-Nelsen will play next season at Husson.

Landon Schwartzman, Kennebunk senior shortstop/pitcher: An SMAA first-team and all-defensive pick in 2021 at third base after hitting .444 with 17 runs and 14 RBI, the future Skidmore College player shifts to shortstop and figures to pitch more. In 19 innings as a junior, he was 2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 22 strikeouts.

Kyle Skolfield, Gorham senior pitcher: Skolfield threw a no-hitter in the playoffs against Noble to finish the season with a 0.89 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 31 innings. He allowed only 13 hits. Committed to USM, he is coming off a serious knee injury early in the football season.

Liam Slocomb, NYA/Waynflete senior catcher: The top returner and team leader from a co-op squad that went 12-6 with a playoff win, Slocomb is a strong defender who hit .302 with 11 runs and 10 steals.

Colin Smith, Cape Elizabeth senior infielder/pitcher: A three-year varsity regular and co-captain, Smith was an All-WMC pick in 2021 who hit .304. He is expected to return to the mound after arm trouble last season. He was Cape’s No. 2 starter as a freshman in 2019.

Gibby Sullivan, Yarmouth senior first baseman: Sullivan hit .326 with a .411 on-base percentage and 11 RBI last season. He’ll also pitch as a reliever for a squad that graduated 14 players, including pitchers that threw 106 of 116 innings in a 13-4 season. Sullivan plans to play next at Bates College.

