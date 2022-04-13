1. Thornton Academy: After finishing the regular season as the No. 1 team in Class A South last spring and reaching the regional final against eventual state champion South Portland, Thornton brings back its top three pitchers and its entire lineup. The Trojans also added senior catcher Nic Frink, a transfer who started for Scarborough’s 2019 Class A championship team. Hard-throwing Cody Bowker (7-1, 0.40 ERA) is a true ace, while talented junior lefty Josh Kopetski (3-2, one save, 1.52 ERA) and Brady Graffam (4-0, one save) have also proven to be successful Class A pitchers. Henry Lausier (.350 average), a junior, was a first-team SMAA outfielder and Bowker was the league’s batting champ at .448. Brayden Williams (.302, 15 RBI), sophomore shortstop Jeremiah Chessie (.367), Mike McLeer (.294, 13 RBI), Graffam (.339, 14 RBI) and speedy senior Jack Cote make for a deep lineup.

2. South Portland: The defending Class A champion returns six starters and will be one of the top teams in the state. The Red Riots have strong starting pitchers in junior right-handers Nolan Hobbs (5-1, 50 strikeouts in 46 innings) and Andrew Heffernan (0.92 ERA, 34 strikeouts, five walks in 30 1/3 innings). Senior Kenny Carlisle, junior Nick Swain and senior Michael Baccari provide quality pitching depth. Heffernan, who can command multiple pitches, has filled out to 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, and will be one of the key hitters along with catcher Richard Gilboy (.357, 15 RBI), returning shortstop Johnny Poole and senior center fielder Ryan Thurber.

3. Greely: Zach Johnston, a 6-5 lefty pitcher who has committed to Wake Forest, and Ryan Kolben (.340, 3 HR, 19 RBI, 22 runs, UMass signee) form a tremendous battery. Max Cloutier is an all-Western Maine Conference shortstop who hit .320 and scored 17 runs and will play at St. Lawrence University. Sophomore Marky Axelsen is a good glove man at third who, as a freshman, did not allow an earned run in five pitching appearances. Outfielder Brooks Williams (.300, seven doubles) adds a power bat for the Rangers, who once again will be at or near the top of the Class B South standings.

4. Freeport: The Falcons have made a habit of deep playoff runs, including last season, when they won Class B South for the third time in five seasons despite being the No. 9 seed. Senior pitcher Blaine Cockburn (5-1, 0.85 ERA) allowed just 10 hits in 33 innings over 10 games and leads a deep staff that includes seniors Nathan Abbott (5-1, 1.18 ERA) and Gus Wing and junior Zane Aguiar. The pitching staff is helped by senior catcher Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire, who hit .290 with six doubles and 16 RBI and was 9 for 10 in steal attempts. Middle infielder Keigan Shea, outfielder Colin Cronin, Norwich University commit Abbott and Cockburn are also solid bats.

5. Falmouth: The Navigators appear to have the deepest pitching staff in Class A South, led by returning all-SMAA starter Bennett Smith, improving junior left-hander Eli Cowperthwaite and senior Dom Tracy, with sophomore Brennan Rumpf as a closer. The trio of senior Brady Coyne at shortstop, Rumpf at second and sophomore Ethan Hendry at catcher gives Falmouth three key defensive returners. Falmouth does need to replace its entire outfield from a year ago, which was at the top of its batting order.

6. Gorham: If the Rams’ standout senior pitchers, Kyle Skolfield and Colin McDonald, are fully healthy, they’ll form one of the top mound tandems in the region. Skolfield, who will pitch at USM, is coming back from a torn ACL and torn MCL sustained in Gorham’s first football game last fall. McDonald, who has committed to pitch for UMaine after a prep year at Bridgton Academy, had offseason elbow discomfort. Senior outfielder Caleb Hendrix (.375 average), McDonald (.436) and junior second baseman Quinn Dillon (.400) figure to be the top hitters.

7. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers improved by six wins last year to go 10-8 and reach the regional quarterfinal. They should have the pitching to continue to improve. Senior Hayden Webber is the top starting pitcher after going 5-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 2021 and can play a variety of positions. Colin Smith, the No. 2 starter as a freshman in 2019, is back from arm trouble. Junior Curtis Sullivan (2-0, 1.30 ERA) and sophomore Gabe Harmon are also pitchers, though Harmon, who batted .324 last season, is still recovering from an arm injury in fall ball. Eight Capers saw varsity action last season.

8. York: The Wildcats have a good mix of senior leadership and promising younger players. Seniors Luke Doughty (.414, 16 runs, 11 RBI) at shortstop/pitcher, Hayden Henriksen (.358, six doubles, 14 steals) at center field/pitcher and catcher Joe Neal (.333, 11 RBI, 2 homers) are proven hitters. Doughty and Henriksen will lead the pitching staff, along with returning sophomore Leo Sullivan. Brody Gullison at second base is another sophomore who played varsity last season. York can crack the top four in Class B South, especially with perennial contender Yarmouth having graduated 14 seniors.

9. Scarborough: Coach Wes Ridlon is excited about his pitching staff, led by seniors Ben Seguin and Ryan Kelly and sophomore Harrison Griffiths. Senior shortstop TJ Liponis, a starter since his freshman year, is an all-around player and quality relief pitcher. Right fielder Seguin, who led Class A South with 19 RBI, center fielder Thomas Donahue and left fielder Ashton Blanchette are returning starters. Senior captain Connor Gower takes over at catcher. If the back half of the lineup can produce, the Red Storm should again be in the hunt for a top-four finish.

10. Sacopee Valley: Among small schools, both Sacopee Valley and North Yarmouth Academy/Waynflete went 11-5 in the regular season a year ago and lost in the Class C South quarterfinals. Sacopee Valley, still a relatively young team, returns eight starters, so hopes are high. Juniors Carson Black and Grady Cummings figure to be the top pitchers, with plenty of depth behind them on a well-rounded team.

