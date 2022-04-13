A devastating fire that leveled a home in the Waldo County town of Montville left one person dead and two others critically injured Wednesday afternoon.
Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the fire, which was reported around 4 p.m., destroyed a home at 50 Darci Road.
The victims of the fire were three adults. Moss said the fire resulted in one fatality, with the other victims hospitalized in critical condition.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, which appears to be accidental as the result of a gas leak involving a gas stove.
Moss said that because the investigation is continuing, she could not confirm whether an explosion preceded the fire, but photographs provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office show remains from three severely charred vehicles parked near the home and a large pile of wood rubble.Advertisement
The home was located on a dirt driveway, off the main road.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Bruins to play Penguins in January at Fenway Park
-
Uncategorized
Portland man charged with father’s killing had delusions before alleged slaying
-
Local & State
Devastating house fire in Montville leaves 1 adult dead, 2 critically injured
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Young, Hunter lead Hawks to 132-103 play-in rout of Hornets
-
Local & State
Southern Maine bus companies set to deploy electric buses