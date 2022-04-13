A devastating fire that leveled a home in the Waldo County town of Montville left one person dead and two others critically injured Wednesday afternoon.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the fire, which was reported around 4 p.m., destroyed a home at 50 Darci Road.

The victims of the fire were three adults. Moss said the fire resulted in one fatality, with the other victims hospitalized in critical condition.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, which appears to be accidental as the result of a gas leak involving a gas stove.

Moss said that because the investigation is continuing, she could not confirm whether an explosion preceded the fire, but photographs provided by the State Fire Marshal’s Office show remains from three severely charred vehicles parked near the home and a large pile of wood rubble.

The home was located on a dirt driveway, off the main road.

