The Maine Law Court will soon decide if last year’s referendum on New England Clean Energy Connect is constitutional. I maintain hope that the court will overturn this vote. As it stands, the law allows the Legislature to revoke permits for projects that were approved, in some cases, five years ago. This retroactive loophole would create an uncertain and gloomy future for Maine businesses. It is clear to me that the referendum is an undeniable deterrent and will make it much more difficult to bring businesses to Maine.
Passing retroactive laws sets a terrible precedent for Maine and could harm some of our most important industries, such as tourism, renewable energy and manufacturing. Why come to Maine and open up shop when the politicians can move the goalposts on you at any point?
Key industries depend on reliable rulemaking and regulations. This law ignores that process, discouraging investment in our state. Maine already struggles to compete and is at the bottom of a variety of lists regarding business-friendly states. This will make matters worse.
If this project does not start us down the road to a renewable-energy future while stimulating our economy, what will?
When you look at the facts and science behind NECEC, there is no dispute it is good for Maine. Hopefully the court will see this referendum for what it is: an unconstitutional attempt to single out and ban a fully permitted project.
James Gilboy
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona hears from RSU 21 bus drivers
-
Forecaster Opinion
RSU 5 Superintendent’s Notebook: COVID challenges far from over for students, teachers, parents
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Keep Maine elections for Maine voters only
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine high court should overturn retroactive NECEC referendum
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Banning flavored tobacco will help youth kick the habit
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.