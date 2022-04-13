The Maine Law Court will soon decide if last year’s referendum on New England Clean Energy Connect is constitutional. I maintain hope that the court will overturn this vote. As it stands, the law allows the Legislature to revoke permits for projects that were approved, in some cases, five years ago. This retroactive loophole would create an uncertain and gloomy future for Maine businesses. It is clear to me that the referendum is an undeniable deterrent and will make it much more difficult to bring businesses to Maine.

Passing retroactive laws sets a terrible precedent for Maine and could harm some of our most important industries, such as tourism, renewable energy and manufacturing. Why come to Maine and open up shop when the politicians can move the goalposts on you at any point?

Key industries depend on reliable rulemaking and regulations. This law ignores that process, discouraging investment in our state. Maine already struggles to compete and is at the bottom of a variety of lists regarding business-friendly states. This will make matters worse.

If this project does not start us down the road to a renewable-energy future while stimulating our economy, what will?

When you look at the facts and science behind NECEC, there is no dispute it is good for Maine. Hopefully the court will see this referendum for what it is: an unconstitutional attempt to single out and ban a fully permitted project.

