As of April 10, the Russian military has killed 1,842 Ukrainian civilians since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights.

During that same time, fentanyl has killed 12,825 Americans – roughly 285 a day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Where’s the news coverage of this more-deadly war within our borders, and what is the Biden administration doing to address this genocide of young people?

Walter J. Eno
Scarborough

