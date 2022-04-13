The Boston Bruins will play the Pittsburgh Penguins in next season’s Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park.

Fenway Park is owned by Fenway Sports Group, which took over as majority owners of the Penguins on Dec. 31.

That venue has hosted a handful of outdoor hockey games, but primarily at the NCAA level. The only NHL contest at Fenway Park was a 2-1 overtime win by the Bruins against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 1, 2010.

BLACKHAWKS: The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson.

The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year.

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

RANGERS 4, FLYERS 0: Kaapo Kakko scored a pair of goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves to lead New Yorkto a win at Philadelphia.

Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp also scored for New York, which has won 4 of 5. Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.

The Flyers have been outscored 18-5 in losing three in a row. Philadelphia entered 15th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference and was playing without several key regulars.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CANADIENS 1: Jack Roslovic scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat visiting Montreal for its second straight win and a three-game season sweep of the Canadiens.

Cole Sillinger and Emil Bemstrom each added a goal and an assist, and Gus Nyquist and Jakub Voracek both had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots on his 28th birthday to help lead the Blue Jackets over Montreal for the seventh time in eight home meetings.

Ryan Poehling scored Montreal’s goal.

