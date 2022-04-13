Small Business Administration announces awardees

Tyler Frank, owner of Garbage to Garden in Portland, has been chosen as the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 Small Business Person of the Year for Maine.

Frank was selected for the growth of his business, which has used several SBA programs, his commitment to environmental sustainability and support for community organizations. Established by Frank in 2012, Garbage to Garden provides composting services in Maine and the greater Boston area and serves over 11,000 customers.

“Garbage to Garden truly stands out,” said Diane Sturgeon, SBA district director for Maine. “Tyler has invested heavily in his community, his employees and sustainability, and these investments have clearly paid off with success for his business.”

Nominated local businesses selected as winners in other categories are:

• Maine Veteran Owned Small Business of the Year: Brad Nadeau, Stars & Stripes Brewing Company of Freeport.

• Maine Woman Owned Small Business of the Year: Amanda O’Brien, eighteen twenty wines of Portland.

• Maine Minority Owned Small Business of the Year: Dolgormaa Hersom, House of Languages of Portland.

• Maine Home Based Business of the Year: Jane Harrell, ‘cause Digital Marketing of Biddeford.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Ian Stevenson is the new director of advocacy at Greater Portland Landmarks.

The Maine Insurance Agents Association elected G. Jeffrey Shaw of Clark Insurance in Portland to a second consecutive term as the chairman of its board of directors.

Transitions

Sadie Bliss, executive director of Maine Crafts Association and Shop Maine Craft, will resign from the joint role this summer. Bliss joined the Maine Crafts Association staff in 2009 and has been the executive director since 2012.

After nearly seven years of serving the Portland Conservatory of Music, Executive Director Jean Murachanian will retire in June.

