Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, has been removed from the voter rolls in North Carolina as the state investigates allegations that he committed voter fraud in the 2020 election.

On April 11, Macon County officials “administratively removed the voter registration of Mark Meadows … after documentation indicated he lived in Virginia and last voted in the 2021 election there,” North Carolina State Board of Elections spokesman Patrick Gannon said in a statement.

A representative for Meadows declined to comment Wednesday.

State investigators in North Carolina launched a probe into Meadows’s voter registration last month after news organizations reported he had registered to vote in 2020 using the address of a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, N.C. The former owner of the mobile home claimed Meadows never stayed there, prompting the state attorney general to request an investigation.

Newly released text messages that were sent on Jan. 6 to Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff in the Trump White House, have put a renewed focus on President Trump’s failure to act quickly to stop the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as it was unfolding, despite real-time pleas from lawmakers, journalists and even his eldest son.

At least half a dozen people reached out during the riot to Meadows to ask – in some cases, beg – Trump to intervene, according to text messages detailed this week by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the attack. The bipartisan panel is investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win, a siege that resulted in five deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.

