BASEBALL

Coach: Ryan Martin (second year)

2021 record: 2-13 (Lost, 11-3, to Portland in Class A South play-in round)

Top returning players: Dempsey Brady (Senior), Conner Coleman (Senior), Drew Hamilton (Senior), Qwest Newhall (Senior), Avery Lawrence (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 3 @ Falmouth, May 5 @ Thornton Academy, May 24 PORTLAND, May 26 @ Scarborough, May 28 @ Cheverus

Coach’s comment: “We had only eight guys signed up to play last year the day of tryouts and this year, we had 31. The guys that played last year have come back much stronger and better. The team also has a few new players who will contribute. We are definitely an improved team that is looking to be competitive in a tough, tough league.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering’s program is certainly starting from a stronger place this spring and with Martin now having a year under his belt, the Rams could be in position to turn things around quickly, even in the face of a daunting schedule.

The Rams will be led on the mound by Coleman, who will play for Dean College next year. Coleman had a 2.90 earned run average a year ago and was a workhorse en route to earning an honorable mention all-star recognition, as well as being named Deering’s Spring Athlete of the Year. Brady (who is also going to Dean College next year) and Lawrence (2.70 ERA in 2021) are other hurlers to watch. Brady will see most of his time behind the plate and some at first base as well. Lawrence will be the shortstop this year when he’s not on the mound. Newhall is another key veteran. He hit .250 last season, will play centerfield and is going to Bridgton Academy to play baseball next year. Hamilton will be in the infield as well.

Deering is still building back up to contender’s status, but if the team’s growth from start to finish a year ago is any indication, that return to prominence will happen sooner rather than later. Overlook the Rams at your own risk.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Anais Aguirre (second year)

2021 record: 0-17 (Lost, 11-0, to Cheverus in Class A South play-in round)

Top returning players: Katie Gallagher (Senior), Anna Krush (Senior), Sophie Hill (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 25 @ Portland, May 9 WESTBROOK, May 18 CHEVERUS, May 23 @ Falmouth

Coach’s comment: “We hope to continue building a strong program while instilling good morale and great sportsmanship. As coaches, we can easily say that the team we have this year is a great group of girls that have the same goals as the coaches and their camaraderie is definitely something to be proud of.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering has some key veterans returning and they’ll be joined by some promising newcomers as it seeks to claw their way into contention.

Gallagher has been a varsity player since her freshman year. She was an SMAA honorable mention all-star last season and will see time on the mound and will also wield a potent bat this spring. Hill will also pitch, as well as fill other positions. She’s a potentially strong hitter and can create problems on the basepaths. Krush is a top outfielder, who also can hit. Sophomore Lea DiFranco will be in the mix on the mound, while freshmen Ally Brady and Izzy Elder are other newcomers to keep a close eye on.

The Rams want to be able to show steady improvement as the season progresses and be able to compete with many of the teams on their schedule. Look for that to happen in the weeks to come.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Geoff Arris (second year)

2021 record: 3-10 (Lost, 14-7, to Edward Little, in Class A North preliminary round)

Top returning players: Aiden Foss (Senior), Lincoln Fournier (Senior), Billy MacVane (Junior), Sam Anderson (Sophomore), Andrew Burke (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 20 PORTLAND, April 26 SCARBOROUGH, May 4 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 17 CHEVERUS, May 27 GORHAM

Coach’s comment: “Our goal this season is to improve together as a team. A large amount of our players are new or have decided to return to the game. We had a lot of success last season as far as growth and establishing who we are as a team and recognizing our identity. This year, we’re looking to build on that and start to grow our numbers.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is poised to make a move this spring in Arris’ second season, as the Rams have a strong returning nucleus and have added some promising talent to the mix.

Foss returns in goal. His cause will be made easier by veteran defenders Fournier and MacVane. Freshman Santino Cavallaro will play a key role as well. The midfield features Anderson and Burke, who will also take faceoffs, as well as new senior Brandon Cronin, who will have an opportunity to take faceoffs as well. On attack, look for sophomore Melakai Mao and freshman Zachary Avan to do their share of damage.

Deering has some tough teams on its schedule, but the Rams will benefit from playing many of their most challenging games on their home turf. If Deering can earn some early confidence, it will be competitive with anyone. The end result should be an increase in victories and a team that could be very dangerous by the time June rolls around.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Victoria Burnette (first year)

2021 record: 3-5 (no playoffs)

Top returning players: Fran Freeman (Senior), Morgan Shibles (Senior), Shaina Stewart (Senior), Anja Franck (Junior), Shay Rosenthal (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 26 @ Westbrook, May 13 @ Portland, May 18 NOBLE, May 27 @ South Portland

Coach’s comment: “Our goal is to rebuild the foundation of our team and be the best ambidextrous team in our division. High school sports are coming back like a Phoenix out of the ashes. I’m just proud of each one of my kids for signing up and being here every day. We have 16 girls this year and last year we had 11, so this will be a big growing and developmental year for us.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering is on the rise and a new, young coaching staff will provide a jolt this season. Burnette played at South Portland and the University of Maine, where she first got involved in coaching. She’ll be joined by assistant Claire Ramonas, who is well known at Deering for her basketball brilliance. Ramonas has served as an assistant in basketball for the Rams and will now help out with a growing lacrosse program.

This year’s team features Franck, Freeman, Rosenthal (an SMAA honorable mention all-star last season) and Shibles (honorable mention in 2021) on offense. Stewart returns in goal. New players to watch include junior defender Kyla Elsayem and freshmen Isabella Figdor (defense) and Elsa Freeman (attack), who has already made a mark at the high school level thanks to her excellence on the soccer field.

Deering will need some time to put all these pieces in place, but there is genuine optimism around the program. Look for the Rams to be competitive in most of their games and for this squad to show steady improvement in the weeks to come.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Gerry Myatt (ninth year)

2021 record:

(Boys) 22nd @ Class A state meet

(Girls) no score @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Deven Abrams (Senior), Alexey Seredin (Senior)

(Girls) Megan Cunningham (Senior), Emma Hallee (Senior), Courtney Jackson (Senior), Claire Dunn (Junior), Lara Gin (Junior), Saya Breiting-Brown (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’ll have fun this year, but it would be more fun with bigger numbers. We have some good athletes, but not a lot of depth.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Both Deering outdoor track teams are small this spring, but there are some top-notch individuals to keep an eye on.

The boys’ squad will be very strong in the distance events, with Abrams and Seredin leading the way. They’re joined by senior Willem Van Oosterum, junior Hythem Ramadan and freshman Asa Tussing.

On the girls’ side, Cunningham, coming off a Winter Athlete of the Year recognition from Nordic skiing, will be a top distance runner. She’s joined by freshman Mya Landry. Look for Gin, Hallee, sophomore Allegra Bekoka and freshman Anika Gin to be top sprinters. Breiting-Brown competes in the hurdles and will pole vault. Dunn and Jackson are top throwers. Jumpers to watch include Bekoka, Dunn, Anika Gin, Lara Gin, Hallee and Landry.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Regina Morton (12th year)

2021 record: 1-11 (Lost, 3-2, to Westbrook in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Harry Greene (Senior), Toby Mueller (Senior), Conor Greene (Sophomore), Daniel Landry (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’re excited and reinvigorated after having a tough year last year due to COVID. We were able to gain some very athletic soccer and hockey players to help us form a full team once again. We’re looking to get back to a winning record and carry on Deering’s strong tennis history and reputation as a top team in the SMAA.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After a rough year last spring, the Rams figure to return to form as a contender this time around.

Landry will play first singles with Harry Greene likely in the second singles position. Third singles will be either Conor Greene or senior Noah Kluse. Mueller returns to play doubles and several others, including Bennett Galin, David Kita, John Nydiyshime, Hudson Shepart, Phat Thai and Adilson Vidal, will be vying for other spots.

Once Deering figures out who best goes where, look out. The Rams are primed to climb right back up the standings and to make a playoff run.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Janet Dosseva (first year)

2021 record: 2-10 (Lost, 5-0, to Scarborough in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning player: Mattea Lo-Sears (Senior), Nicole Quang (Senior)

Coach’s comment: “I hope that all players, regardless of skill level, are able to learn something new and have fun this season. Most people don’t think of tennis as a team sport, but I am placing a focus on team-building. I firmly believe that players perform better when they can feel the support of their teammates. Also, I want to build a strong program. Teaching newcomers the fundamentals and helping them build upon their athletic skill sets is key so that they are able to return and play higher on the ladder next season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Deering welcomes a new coach this spring in Dosseva, who played at Skowhegan and is a lifelong aficionado of the sport. She takes over a program that is ready to improve and compete.

The Rams return Lo-Sears and Qaung. Juniors Naz Alizada and Zuzanna Chojnacka (a Polish foreign exchange student) and sophomore Zuzka Mejer (another Polish exchange student) are new to the team and hope to help the cause.

Deering will set the stage for future success this spring by learning the sport and gaining confidence in varsity matches.

