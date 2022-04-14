BASEBALL

Coach: Steve Shukie (second year)

2021 record: 14-7 (Lost, 7-3, to Old Town in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Nathan Abbott (Senior), Blaine Cockburn (Senior), Keigan Shea (Senior), Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire (Senior), Zane Aguiar (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 27 @ Yarmouth, April 29 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 2 @ York, May 18 @ Greely, May 20 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 23 YARMOUTH, May 31 GREELY

Advertisement

Coach’s comment: “We did the little things well last year and some things broke our way. We’ve had some good competition in the preseason which should help us. We only graduated four guys, but they were some key players. The bulk of the varsity group is back and we have a lot of good role players who can step up. It’s nice to have some good arms. There’s some pressure with a senior team. We know it will be hard to get back to states, but I tell them they can’t win a state title in the preseason.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport struggled against its rivals during the regular season last spring, but when the playoffs rolled around, the Falcons flipped the switch and won Class B South as a nine seed. They weren’t able to finish off a fairy tale run with an elusive first state title, but that gives this year’s group something to shoot for.

Cockburn is a top returner on the mound. The University of Maine-bound left-handed hurler will give opposing hitters nightmares. Cockburn, who was a league all-star in 2021 after going 5-1 with an 0.85 earned run average, will play centerfield when he’s not on the mound and will be one of the team’s top hitters. von Glinsky-Gregoire, another returning all-star, is a standout catcher and also wields a powerful bat (hitting 290 with 16 runs batter in a year ago). Abbott (5-1, 1.18 ERA in 2021), who came up huge in some huge spots last year, will pitch, play the outfield and will be a tough out. Shea brings his unique brand of tenacity to the diamond, where he’ll play a middle infield position and will spark the offense. He can wreak havoc on the basepaths as well. Aguiar is only getting better. He’ll pitch and play shortstop.

Freeport will get everyone’s best effort and will often have to go up against the opposition’s ace, but the Falcons will welcome the challenge. Nothing will come easily this spring, but anyone picking against this veteran, opportunistic squad will be disappointed. Freeport knows how to win when it matters most. This group hopes to be the one that finishes the job.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Jason Daniel (seventh year)

Advertisement

2021 record: 2-15 (Lost, 22-0, in five-innings in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Brooke Pawlowski (Senior), Ava Gervais (Junior), Amanda Panciocco (Sophomore), Rosie Panenka (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 25 WELLS, April 27 @ Yarmouth, April 29 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 9 FRYEBURG ACADEMY, May 18 @ Greely, May 20 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 23 YARMOUTH, May 28 @ Wells, May 30 GREELY

Coach’s comment: “The program is changing for the better. We’re young. We have 32 kids in the program and 16 are freshmen. We’ll be tough this year. We’ll swing the bat. I’m very optimistic. I think we should be competitive this season.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport hopes to make a quantum leap up the standings this spring, as Daniel will be assisted by Rich George, whom he calls a “difference maker.” The Falcons return three all-stars from last season and have some promising additions as well.

Advertisement

Pawlowski saw the lion’s share of innings in 2021 and made the all-conference team. She’ll see a lot of time on the hill again and will also play in the outfield. Pawlowski should be one of the team’s top hitters too. Panenka, who was an all-star last season as a freshman, can play shortstop or third base and wields a powerful bat. Panciocco, the third returning all-star, can catch, but will likely see more time in the infield. Gervais, whose season was limited by injury last spring, and freshman Isabella George, will also get to pitch. George will also see time on the infield. Freshman Vanessa St. Pierre, who could be a top hitter, is the catcher.

Freeport is very young, but it has quite an upside. Once this squad learns how to compete and gets some confidence, look out. The future is very bright and the present is promising as well.

BOYS’ LACROSSE



Coach: Kevin Woods (second year)

2021 record: 1-12 (Lost, 17-2, to Wells in Class C state preliminary round)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Danny Casale (Senior), Cole Daly (Senior), Adam Clough (Junior), Jordan Knighton (Junior), Max Peters (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 25 YORK, April 30 @ Waynflete, May 10 @ NYA, May 18 YARMOUTH, May 21 @ Greely, May 27 NYA

Coach’s comment: “It’s a good group. I’m really excited about our outlook for the season. It’s a very different team this year. We only graduated one player, so most of the team is back and some new kids who are good athletes have come out. We play more of a Class C schedule this year. I think we’ll be really strong. We’re looking for a good playoff run.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport was behind the eight-ball a year ago, as not only did the Falcons have to deal with COVID, but Woods took over on a short notice just before the start of the campaign and the team was fighting uphill the whole way. This spring, Freeport is starting from a much stronger place and it should end in a strong place too, as signs suggest that this team will win some games and be a dangerous playoff foe.

The Falcons will be led by Casale, a captain, who will anchor the midfield, along with Knighton. They’ll make the offense go. On defense, Daly and Peters return. Clough is back in goal and he’s expected to be one of the better ones in the conference.

Advertisement

Freeport has some favorable matchups early and if the Falcons can get in the win column and gain some confidence, look out, they could wind up hot on the heels of perennial championship contenders NYA and Waynflete when all is said and done.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Marcia Wood (seventh year, 45-38 overall)

2021 record: 11-4 (Lost, 9-8, to Waynflete in Class C state final)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Megan Driscoll (Senior), Kyla Havey (Senior), Riley Simon (Senior), Savannah Tracy (Senior), Ellie Whittier (Senior), Kate Tracy (Junior), Piper Williams (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 21 @ NYA, April 30 @ Greely, May 9 LAKE REGION, May 13 @ Waynflete, May 18 @ York, May 21 NYA, June 1 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “It’s a very hungry group after last year. The majority of my seniors played for me freshman year and they want another shot. We just have to stay focused since there’s a lot going on for the seniors in the spring. It should be a fun year. The goal is get back (to states) and do better than we did last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After dropping a heartbreaker in the state final last season, in a game where they had a chance to tie the score in the waning seconds, the Falcons are of a single focus this spring, getting back to the state game and this time, emerging victorious for the first time in the Maine Principals’ Association-sanctioned era. The pieces are in place to do so.

Savannah Tracy and Kate Tracy were both second-team league all-stars in 2021 and both are poised to have huge seasons. Both girls will take draws, will be matchup nightmares in the midfield and figure to score their share of goals. Whittier is another top midfielder. On attack, look for Driscoll, Havey and junior Emily Olsen, best known for her soccer acumen, to make life miserable for opposing goalies. Speaking of goalies, Freeport has a very good one in Williams, who returns. She’s aided by Simon and junior Liv Christensen.

Advertisement

The Falcons have a very tough schedule from start to finish and they’ll embrace the challenge. This team has learned what it takes to go all the way. Now, Freeport just has to execute when it matters most. If that happens, it might just reach its ultimate goal.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: Matthew Greear (eighth year)

2021 results:

Advertisement

(Boys) Tie-11th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 13th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Henry Horne (Junior), Enoch Boudreau (Sophomore)

(Girls) Molly Cobbs (Senior), Lucy Bourgeois (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This year, we are looking to continue to build our program. We have a lot of raw talent and are excited to have some people try events for the first time. I am very proud to be working with such a talented coaching staff, with tons of experience and a strong commitment to all individuals. We have standouts in almost all events and are excited to hit the track. Ultimately, we want to qualify a bunch of students for states, score some points and take home a few state titles.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has some top-notch individuals this spring and that should spell a program that will be very much in contention in the weeks to come.

Advertisement

The boys return Boudreau, who was runner-up in the pole vault last spring and just won the Class B indoor state title. He’ll look to add an outdoor crown in June. Horne can score in the distance races, as well as the high jump. He placed fourth in the mile indoors. Senior Eric Simmons, juniors Jack DiRusso, Finn Furtney and Bobby Strong, sophomore Reece Perry and freshman Conner Smith are other athletes to keep an eye on.

On the girls’ side, Cobbs scored in the pole vault a year ago (placing fifth) and she was just runner-up in that event during the indoor season. She’ll also hope to score in the hurdles. Bourgeois could be a top sprinter. Seniors Emily Pagnano and Rylee Lyons, juniors Avery Baker-Schlendering and Jillian Wight and freshmen Esther Penny, Lucy Riggs and Josie Spaulding have the ability to help the cause as well.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Ben Gideon (first year)

2021 record: 8-6 (Lost, 3-2, to Greely in Class B South semifinals)

Advertisement

Top returning players: Alek Gideon (Senior), Teo Steverlynck-Horne (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Given the number of returning veterans from last year’s team, I expect that we should be competitive in every match. While our team does not have any individual stars likely to finish high in the state singles rankings, we have significant depth with strong players up and down the roster and strong doubles teams.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport has made deep playoff runs in recent years and this year, the program has a new look at the top as longtime coach Jay Harper has departed and Gideon, a lifelong tennis player, takes over a squad that should remain very competitive.

The Falcons return Steverlynck-Horne, who played second singles last season, as well as Alek Gideon, who was in the third singles spot. They’ll vie for singles positions again. Brian Brogan (Freeport’s Winter Athlete of the Year for his prowess in the pool), Gage King, Andrew Morrissey and Everett Sawyer all played doubles in 2021 and will also be integral to the teams’ success. Some newcomers to watch include William Dunham, Gordon Foye, Joseph Lodato, Ian Smith and Oscar Tieman.

Freeport is chasing the likes of reigning state champion Yarmouth, as well as Greely, but the Falcons will give everyone a battle and if all goes well, another long postseason stay will be the end result.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Jessica Mellon (first year)

2021 record: 6-7 (Lost, 4-1, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Maria McLaughlin, Eliza Mellon, Natalie Unfricht

The Forecaster’s forecast: Freeport was competitive a year ago and looks to remain a contender this spring under Mellon, who now coaches the team, along with Ed Bradley. They inherit a squad with some experience.

Advertisement

Unfricht will be in the top singles spot, going up against some of the top players in the state. Mellon will play second singles and McLaughlin will be in the No. 3 singles position.

The Falcons are chasing the likes of reigning regional champion Cape Elizabeth, Greely and Yarmouth and will be tested on a regular basis, but they feel they can steadily improve and could be a tough foe by the time the playoffs arrive.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: