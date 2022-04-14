ON SALE NOW
Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Black Veil Brides, Motionless White and Ice Nine Kills, April 14. Cross Arena Portland, $26 and up. crossarenaportland.com
CrankGamePlays, April 15. State Theatre, Portland, $37.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tedeschi Trucks, April 15. Waterville Opera House, $138. watervillecreates.orgAdvertisement
Tedeschi Trucks, April 16. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com
Marc Maron, April 17. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Shinedown, April 18. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50. crossarenaportland.com
Set It Off, April 18. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Spafford, April 19. Portland House of Music, Portland, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Lucy Wainwright Roche & Suzzy Roche, April 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
BenDeLaCreme, April 21. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Judy Collins, April 22. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, April 22. Waterville Opera House, $38. watervillecreates.orgAdvertisement
Start Making Sense and the Immaculate Horns, April 23. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Bonnie Raitt, April 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $81 to $111. Sold-out. porttix.com
Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
For King & Country, April 26. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $19.99 and up. crossarenaportland.com
LP, April 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Steve-O, April 28. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $47 to $61. porttix.com
Amandou & Mariam and The Blind Boys of Alabama, April 29. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $29 to $67. porttix.com
Lucius, April 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Weird Al Yankovic, May 3. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $94.50. porttix.com
Palaver Strings, May 5. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $25, $5 students. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Old Crow Medicine Show, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $42. statetheatreportland.com
Chicago, May 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $55 and up. crossarenaportland.com
Leo Kottke, May 8 & 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $50 in advance, $60 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Megadeth and Lamb of God, May 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 and up. crossarenaportland.com
Samuel James, May 12. Brick South Beer Garden, Portland, $31, $34. porttix.comAdvertisement
Kevin James, May 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $55 to $85. porttix.com
The Hu, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $28.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dinosaur Jr., May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Trolls Live!, May 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $15 to $125. crossarenaportland.com
Alec Benjamin, May 15. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Tori Amos, May 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $91.50. Sold-out. porttix.com
Lovett or Leave It, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Session Americana, May 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
All Roads Music Festival, May 20 & 21. Downtown Belfast locations, $25 to $75. allroadsmusicfest.org
Jesse McCartney, May 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Eric Krasno & Son Little, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Blue Man Group, May 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49 to $84. porttix.com
Cloud Nothings, May 24. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
John Hiatt & The Goners, June 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.comAdvertisement
Walk Off The Earth, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com
Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.comAdvertisement
Bay Ledges, July 7. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.comAdvertisement
Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com
The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com
Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com
Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.comAdvertisement
Foo Fighters, July 27. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $34.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.comAdvertisement
Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com
Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com
Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.comAdvertisement
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $
Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.comAdvertisement
