BASEBALL

Coach: Derek Soule (22nd year, 298-94-2 overall record, four state championships)

2021 record: 16-4 (Lost, 4-1, to Freeport in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Max Cloutier (Senior), Zach Johnston (Senior), Ryan Kolben (Senior), Liam Sheff (Senior), Brooks Williams (Senior), Marky Axelsen (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 29 EDWARD LITTLE, May 2 YARMOUTH, May 6 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 11 YORK, May 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 16 @ Yarmouth, May 18 FREEPORT, May 31 @ Freeport

Coach’s comment: “I thought we had a championship-caliber team last year. We have some holes to fill this year, most notably Brady Nolin, who was a top pitcher and got clutch hits for us, but we do have some very good veterans, so we have high expectations. It’s a good group. A team with a lot of potential. There’s a long journey ahead. We have to keep improving, but I’m optimistic.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely was one rough inning away from a state final berth a year ago and this spring, there might be no stopping the Rangers Express, which features some of the most highly-touted players in the state.

Johnston is a premier left-handed pitcher, who has committed to Wake Forest University. He went 5-2 with a 0.66 earned run average last season, striking out 85 batters and walking just nine in 42.2 innings pitched. Johnston made the all-conference team as a junior and earned MVP honors last summer at the National Area Code tournament in San Diego. Johnston was recently named a first-team preseason All-American by The Perfect Game Organization, a national showcase league. It’s safe to say that all eyes will be on him when he takes the mound. Kolben can pitch too, but he’s best known as Greely’s catcher. The University of Massachusetts commit hit .340 with three home runs, 19 runs batted in and 22 runs scored a year ago and was a first-team league all-star. He also threw out two-thirds of would-be base-stealers. The Perfect Game Organization pegged Kolben as a preseason honorable mention. It’s unlikely there’s ever been a more highly esteemed battery in program history than the Johnston to Kolben combination. But wait, there’s more, as Cloutier, the shortstop, will play next year at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Cloutier, another all-conference selection in 2021, hit .320 last season, scoring 17 runs. Sheff (second base) and Williams (.300, seven doubles, 10 RBI, 15 runs last season) are other top returners. Axelsen will step into a bigger role on the mound this season after failing to surrender an earned run in five appearances as a freshman. He’ll also see time at third base and can hit. If Greely’s lineup wasn’t already potent enough, mix in junior first baseman Mason Kelso, who has transferred in from Skowhegan. Kelso has the type of power that no high school ballpark can contain. Sophomore Jackson Leding will be in centerfield. He’s a defensive standout. Mix in juniors Cam Irish (third base/outfield) and Tyler Piesik (middle infield), sophomore Ethan Robeck (first base/outfield) and freshman Wyatt Soucie (catcher/second base/outfield) and the Rangers seemingly have no weaknesses.

Greely knows that its goal of a state championship won’t come easily. The Rangers not only have to contend with reigning regional champion Freeport in Class B South, but with traditional rivals Cape Elizabeth, Yarmouth and York as well, plus they have a showdown with Class A North contender Edward Little. Greely should be able to navigate that gauntlet with another strong record and in a one-game, winner-goes-home playoff scenario, the Rangers are going to be very tough to topple. After falling just short last season, Greely has all the pieces in place this spring to snap a seven-year title drought.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Daryl Rawnsley (first year)

2021 record: 7-10 (Lost, 8-1, to Lincoln Academy in Class B South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Olivia Stewart (Senior), Maia Wright (Junior), Lily Rawnsley (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 15 FRYEBURG ACADEMY, May 2 YARMOUTH, May 6 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 13 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 16 @ Yarmouth, April 25 @ Fryeburg Academy

Coach’s comment: “We are excited that for the second year in a row the incoming freshman class is very strong. Combined with our strong returning young core group, we will be tough team to play against. We’re young, but we’ll continue to get better.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely could be a team on the move this spring as the Rangers are young, but very promising. After serving as an assistant the past few years, Rawnsley takes over as head coach this spring. He’ll be assisted by former coach Rob Hale, as well as one-time Rangers standout Dani Cimino, who went on to play at Wheaton College. They have some raw talent to work with.

Lily Rawnsley had a terrific freshman year at the plate, leading the team in hitting (.431) and on-base percentage (.525). Rawnsley is also Greely’s primary pitcher. She had an earned run average of 3.61 last season. Sophomores Avery Butler and Julietta Smithwick will also see time on the mound. Sophomore Haley Stewart is the catcher and she should be formidable with the bat as well. Wright can play first or third base and is a strong hitter (.380 batting average, .500 OBP last spring). Butler will also be in the infield when she doesn’t pitch. Olivia Stewart is the veteran, who will be the anchor of the outfield. Stewart (who was third on the Rangers in runs batted in in 2021) will hit near the top of the order.

While defending champion Cape Elizabeth remains the favorite in the region and several other good teams will give chase, the opportunity is there for Greely to improve and contend. This could be a very dangerous team by the time June rolls around and the future is very bright for the program.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Mike Storey (10th year, 70-52 overall record)

2021 record: 7-8 (Lost, 9-4, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B state semifinals)

Top returning players: Shaun Downing (Senior), Spencer Osgood (Senior), Charter Sasseville (Senior), Lukas Cook (Junior), Matt Kennedy (Junior), Colin Petty (Junior), Parker Sasseville (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 21 WAYNFLETE, April 27 YARMOUTH, April 30 @ Messalonskee, May 4 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 7 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 14 NYA, May 25 @ Yarmouth, June 1 CAPE ELIZABETH

Coach’s comment: “We’re looking good. It’s a strong, deep group of athletes. A great group. Very coachable and very athletic. We have a strong group of middies. We’re young this year. I think we’ll likely start off a little slow, but we do have a lot of potential.

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Rangers’ title bid was once again denied by Yarmouth last season. This year, Greely is again on the short list of Class B favorites and there is optimism that it could finally get over the hump.

The Rangers have a strong goalie in Osgood, a league all-star last season, but he’s sidelined by injury for the first few games. In his stead, Greely will rely on sophomore Sam Dudek. Parker Sasseville, another all-star last season, leads the defense, along with Petty. The Rangers will be very strong in the midfield, starting with Charter Sasseville (an all-star in 2021), who will handle the majority of faceoffs. Senior Andrew Boese and junior Noah Turner will also take faceoffs and help in the midfield. Up top, Cook, Downing and Kennedy will be scoring threats.

Greely’s schedule is challenging to say the least, as it faces reigning Class A champion Cape Elizabeth twice, defending Class B champion Yarmouth twice and reigning Class C champ Waynflete, as well as other top contenders. The Rangers hope for more consistency this spring and if they get it, they’ll have a legitimate chance to go all the way.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Becca Koelker (ninth year, 63-46 overall record)

2021 record: 12-4 (Lost, 13-8, to Yarmouth in Class B state final)

Top returning players: Carley Ferentz (Senior), Lauren Dennan (Junior), Jenny Medrano (Junior), Allie Reed (Junior), Charlotte Taylor (Junior), Kylie Crocker (Sophomore), Asja Kelman (Sophomore), Eva Williams (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 27 NYA, April 30 FREEPORT, May 3 @ Yarmouth, May 7 @ Messalonskee, May 11 WAYNFLETE, May 18 YARMOUTH, May 20 @ Cape Elizabeth

Coach’s comment: “It’s a great group. Very hard-working with good chemistry. We lost seven starters, so we’re pretty young. We only have one senior, but we do have some experienced players back who played in the state game last year. The Class B landscape is a little different this year. Our goal is to get back to states, but we have to focus on getting incrementally better every day.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely got to its first state final in 21 years last spring, but ultimately couldn’t keep up with powerhouse Yarmouth. The Rangers had to say goodbye to some top talent, including first-team all-stars Elsa Dean-Muncie, Sam Goldburg, Abby Taylor and goalie Hannah Perfetti, but there is plenty of promise in reserve and with Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth having moved out of Class B and into Class A, Greely has a chance to fill the void and go all the way.

On attack, the Rangers will turn to Ferentz, the lone senior, as well as Dennen and Medrano. The midfield features Kelman, Reed, Charlotte Taylor and Williams. Crocker is back on defense and is joined by junior Rachael Goldburg. Junior Addyson Babcock replaces Perfetti in goal.

Greely will stay play its traditional rivals, but will have to prepare for teams like Marshwood, Messalonskee and York as possible playoff obstacles. First things first, this squad will have some growing pains, but should develop nicely and come June, the Rangers won’t make life easy for anyone.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coach: David Dowling (third year)

2021 results:

(Boys) 5th @ Class B state meet

(Girls) 11th @ Class B state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Gage Cooney (Senior), Evan Dutil (Senior), Caleb Knox (Senior), Mitch Parent (Senior), Hayden MacArthur (Junior), Charles Anania (Sophomore)

(Girls) Tori Bacall (Senior), Kathleen Carlson (Senior), Abby Irish (Senior), Olivia Marsanskis (Senior), Elle Jowett (Junior), Lia Traficonti (Junior), Abigail Jacobson (Sophomore), Annie Reynolds (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “The girls hope to continue their success from indoors with a top-five finish. The boys hope to improve on their finish from last year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely returns a good amount of athletes who have enjoyed recent success and the Rangers will need them to keep pace with York in the conference.

The girls’ indoor team just won the Class B state title in February. Jowett and Jacobson were first and second respectively in both the 55 and the 200 this winter (Jowett was also first in the 400). Last spring, Jowett was fourth in the 100 and Jacobson placed fifth in that event. That tandem will pace the sprinters this season. Carlson will a threat to score in the hurdles. In the distance, Bacall (fourth in the two-mile indoors), Irish (third in the mile last winter) and Reynolds lead the way. The Rangers will be solid in the field events as well, as Marsanskis (third in the pole vault indoors and fourth last spring) and Traficonti (second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump indoors) return.

The boys’ squad returns Dutil and Knox (fourth last spring in the 200) in the sprints. Cooney (who was fifth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 110 hurdles last season) and Anania are top hurdlers. In the distance, look for MacArthur and Parent to compete. Christian Wengler will be in contention in the pole vault.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Tom Hurley (third year)

2021 record: 10-5 (Lost, 3-2, to eventual state champion Yarmouth in Class B South Final)

Top returning players: Leif Boddie (Senior), Patrick Devine (Senior), Peter Rinehart (Senior), Logan Guay (Sophomore), Lucien Rubin de la Borbolla (Sophomore), Charles Segal (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “Our singles players will remain competitive with any team we play. We are rebuilding our doubles pairs, but have some promising young players. Our goal is to be competitive again this season and hope to be playing our best tennis in the playoffs.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: After dropping a close match to Yarmouth in last year’s regional final, Greely is back, looking to take that next step and play for a state title.

The Rangers return Boddie, one of the conference’s best players, at No. 1 singles. Boddie was a league all-star in 2021. Rinehart (a second-team selection last spring) and Segal are also in line for singles spots. Devine, Guay and Rubin de la Borbolla will likely see time at doubles, with sophomore Will Klein and freshman Luca Cianchette also in the mix.

Greely has its hands full with a challenging schedule, but this is a squad full of experience and hunger and the Rangers will be confident going up against everyone. This time around, if a few breaks go its way, Greely might be the last team standing.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Marc Ouellette (second year)

2021 record: 10-4 (Lost, 4-1, to Cape Elizabeth in Class B South semifinals)

Top returning players: Mia Netland (Senior), Luna Smith-Mejia (Senior), Chloe Pierce (Junior), Ruth Weeks (Junior), Emma Lindsey (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “We’re returning our first, second and third singles players and many of our doubles players as well. Everyone is much better than last year, so we should be contenders. We are very athletic with great personalities and we’re willing to learn, so only time will tell how far we go in both the team and singles competitions.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Greely’s girls have been to the semifinals or better in eight of the past nine seasons and this year’s squad has the pieces in place to do something similar, if not go even deeper in the tournament.

The Rangers return Smith-Mejia, Netland and Lindsey, who all played singles in 2021. All three were league all-stars, with Lindsey and Smith-Mejia making the WMC first-team. Junior Becca Carlson, sophomore Amara Quimby and freshman Isobel Wright were also contending for singles spots at press time. Pierce and Weeks are back at first doubles. Others in the mix for doubles positions include senior Mia Raley and juniors Noelle Antoine and Elise Ekowicki.

Greely is in a tough region, with the likes of powers Cape Elizabeth and Yarmouth, but the Rangers have the potential to go toe-to-toe with those squads, as well as everyone else and if all goes well, they might be the last team standing.

