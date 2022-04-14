The House voted to advance a bill to restore sovereignty to Maine tribes, whose power to self-govern has been limited since 1980, when the tribes signed a land settlement agreement with the state.

After more than two hours of floor speeches, the bill, four years in the making, was approved by a vote of 81-55. The Senate has yet to take up the bill, and Gov. Janet Mills has expressed concerns about its scope.

Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis and other tribal leaders watched Thursday’s debate from the gallery and were recognized after the vote.

Tribal leaders now being recognized. pic.twitter.com/KnmhzQ6mFF — Randy Billings (@randybillings) April 14, 2022 Advertisement

“It’s a positive outcome,” Francis said in an interview. “We’re happy to see if move forward. Getting it through is very important right now. Obviously you’d like to get to two-thirds vote on everything, but we’ll assess where we’re at now, as it moves to the Senate.”

Maine tribes have fewer rights than all of the 570 other federally recognized tribes in the United States because of the settlement acts, a pair of federal and state laws passed in 1980 to settle a tribal land claim to two-thirds of the territory of the state of Maine. Under the agreements, tribes in Maine are treated more like municipalities than sovereign nations.

Proponents of the bill said it was a matter of justice, human rights and the right to self-determination, allowing tribes to access federal resources to foster economic development and to improve services such as health and courts. But opponents said the complex bill would have unintended consequences, including a loss of revenue for municipalities, which would no longer be able to tax tribal lands.

The bill would greatly enhance the tribes’ powers over land use, natural resources, environmental measures, taxation and other matters on tribal land.

Advertisement

Related Senate approves bill to give the Passamaquoddy Tribe authority over water on its own lands

State laws, with the exception of gambling, would no longer apply, not only on reservations but also on trust land, which is owned by the tribes for tribal use and benefit, and is subject to federal laws.

The bill also would exempt tribes from paying state or local sales taxes on their respective territories and would exempt members from paying income taxes, under certain conditions. Those conditions include that the income is earned on or from activities on or sourced to their territory, and that a tribal member or his or her business is based in that territory.

L.D. 1626, which incorporations the recommendations of a special task force formed to look at changing those agreements, is one of several bills proposed this session to help tribes.

Both the House and the Senate voted in support of a bill to give the Passamaquoddy Tribe more control over their water supply.

And Friday lawmakers are expected to debate a bill to give Maine tribes exclusive rights to mobile sports betting, while allowing in-person sports betting at Maine harness racing tracks and casinos.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: