I am writing in response to the April 9 Maine Voices column,”State funding is needed to ensure the safety of Maine children.”

While I no longer work in state government, from 1999 to 2011, I served as director of special projects, reporting to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services commissioner and then the director of the Office of Child and Family Services. In this position, I supported the design and implementation of Maine’s child welfare strategic reform plan that began in 2001, following the tragic death of a child in state custody.

My duties included development and oversight of the Wraparound Maine initiative, a community-oriented planning process that supports children and families with complex needs. This initiative was critical to successfully reducing the number of children placed in residential care and helped make Maine a national leader in the movement to place children in families instead of institutions.

As Maine focuses now on a new set of reforms, it is good to see legislators looking to what has been successful before. The position in L.D. 393 will provide the level of state oversight necessary to successfully implement reforms focused on preventing child abuse and neglect. L.D. 1850 will renew the wraparound approach for families where allegations of abuse or neglect have been made. Focus on prevention and community-based services were both critical to the success of the previous child welfare reform plan. Reinstating these practices is a smart step in the right direction.

Frances Ryan

Gorham

