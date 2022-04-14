I am writing in response to the April 9 Maine Voices column,”State funding is needed to ensure the safety of Maine children.”
While I no longer work in state government, from 1999 to 2011, I served as director of special projects, reporting to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services commissioner and then the director of the Office of Child and Family Services. In this position, I supported the design and implementation of Maine’s child welfare strategic reform plan that began in 2001, following the tragic death of a child in state custody.
My duties included development and oversight of the Wraparound Maine initiative, a community-oriented planning process that supports children and families with complex needs. This initiative was critical to successfully reducing the number of children placed in residential care and helped make Maine a national leader in the movement to place children in families instead of institutions.
As Maine focuses now on a new set of reforms, it is good to see legislators looking to what has been successful before. The position in L.D. 393 will provide the level of state oversight necessary to successfully implement reforms focused on preventing child abuse and neglect. L.D. 1850 will renew the wraparound approach for families where allegations of abuse or neglect have been made. Focus on prevention and community-based services were both critical to the success of the previous child welfare reform plan. Reinstating these practices is a smart step in the right direction.
Frances Ryan
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Elwood Watson: Republicans are playing a dangerous game
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
UNE students invite public to Walk out of Darkness on April 23
-
Kennebunk Post
Program to pair people needing a ride with volunteer drivers
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford artist is Best in Show in Maine Junior Duck Stamp contest
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
FEMA to pay costs for much of Biddeford river wall repair
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.