Diane Loranger (“Letter to the editor: The state owes overtaxed Mainers a refund,” April 7) is incorrect about the reason for the state budget surplus. According to The Wall Street Journal, state surpluses are due to “… fat times fueled by booming markets, growing incomes and federal aid …” related to the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan bailed out state budgets. Unemployment benefits, which are taxed, went to many. Americans received stimulus checks and more money was spent on goods, which are taxed more than services. Surpluses are also due to high earners keeping jobs during the pandemic, and those higher earners naturally pay more tax.

“Tax” is not a four-letter word. It’s the price we pay to live in a civilized society and to ensure that everyone has a fair shot at success.

And since Maine is one of the states that receives more from the federal government than it pays into the government, we should probably keep our heads down and be grateful.

Naomi Mayer

Portland

