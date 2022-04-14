Diane Loranger (“Letter to the editor: The state owes overtaxed Mainers a refund,” April 7) is incorrect about the reason for the state budget surplus. According to The Wall Street Journal, state surpluses are due to “… fat times fueled by booming markets, growing incomes and federal aid …” related to the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan bailed out state budgets. Unemployment benefits, which are taxed, went to many. Americans received stimulus checks and more money was spent on goods, which are taxed more than services. Surpluses are also due to high earners keeping jobs during the pandemic, and those higher earners naturally pay more tax.
“Tax” is not a four-letter word. It’s the price we pay to live in a civilized society and to ensure that everyone has a fair shot at success.
And since Maine is one of the states that receives more from the federal government than it pays into the government, we should probably keep our heads down and be grateful.
Naomi Mayer
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Elwood Watson: Republicans are playing a dangerous game
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
UNE students invite public to Walk out of Darkness on April 23
-
Kennebunk Post
Program to pair people needing a ride with volunteer drivers
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford artist is Best in Show in Maine Junior Duck Stamp contest
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
FEMA to pay costs for much of Biddeford river wall repair
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.