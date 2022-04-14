On the surface, the University of New England medical school’s move to Portland would seem to be a slam dunk. Access to other departments would seem a great selling point to attract medical students at a time when we need more medical providers.

That said, as a Deering Center resident, I am not a fan of the idea. Since UNE started to expand its Stevens Avenue footprint in the mid-2000s, parking issues have become problematic. On weekdays, parking extends from the campus down to Deering Center.

Over the last 10-plus years, as a volunteer of an organization on Stevens Avenue, I have periodically met with UNE officials to express concern about parking issues. I have heard officials tout its parking options at the end of Bishop Street, more than a half-mile from campus.

The ramifications are that many students park anywhere they can. The city has provided some relief by posting areas near campus as one-hour parking; however, the larger issue remains unsolved.

More than 10 years ago I spoke at a neighborhood meeting on the UNE campus, hosted by then-City Councilor David Brenerman, and suggested that UNE consider a parking garage. Do not get me wrong: I am not a fan of parking garages. However, I realized, in this case, one might be needed.

As UNE moves forward with its plan, university President James Herbert should consider addressing the parking issues the school has helped spawn. I hope the city officials will press university officials to address them.

Advertisement

George Shaler
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles