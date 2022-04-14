Maine reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the state continues to see a rise in infections fueled by the more contagious omicron BA.2 variant of the virus.

Hospitalizations rose slightly to 100 patients statewide Thursday. The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has fluctuated but so far held steady in Maine and the Northeast despite a rise in infection rates in recent days and weeks.

Of the 100 patients hospitalized on Thursday, 19 were in critical care and 4 were on ventilators. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

The state reported 605 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since March 4. The higher numbers on Wednesday and Thursday pushed the seven-day average from about 200 cases a day to 273.

New cases have begun rising nationwide, with the Northeast recording the most significant spike.

Advertisement

Maine had the fifth highest infection rate in the United States as of Wednesday, with 142 cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national infection rate is 64.3 cases per 100,000 people. Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, New York and Massachusetts had the four highest infection rates.

Infection rates in Maine ranged from 261 cases per 100,000 people in Aroostook County to 77.5 in Piscataquis County. Cumberland County’s infection rate is 123.73 cases per 100,000 and York County has a rate of 114.6 cases per 100,000, according to the federal data.

Meanwhile, the Mills administration announced Wednesday that Maine schools will stop conducting pooled testing for the virus on May 13, in part because the BA.2 is so contagious that weekly tests are no longer as effective at keeping the virus out of schools. The administration said free at-home test kits, which it is providing to schools, are a better tool to prevent the virus from spreading among students and staff.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: