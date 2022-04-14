ROUND POND – Patricia Ann (Bordewieck) Simmonds, 64, of Round Pond passed away peacefully on April 10, 2022 after a long and tenacious battle with lung cancer surrounded by her family. Patty was born on Feb. 1, 1958 in Newton, Mass., the fifth of six children of Walter and Peggy Bordewieck. She spent her childhood in Wellesley, Mass. and Cape Cod.

Patty is survived by her husband Parker Simmonds of Round Pond (formerly of Waldoboro), their daughter Jacquelyn Simmonds of Waldoboro and their son Brian Simmonds and his fiancé Claire Humble of Waldoboro. She also leaves behind her sister Paula Manseau of Barkhamsted, Conn., her sister Barbara Wolcott of Rhinebeck, N.Y., her sister Susan DeLuca of Westwood, Mass., her brother Kenneth Bordewieck of Bernardston, Mass., her sister Laura Rippy of Sudbury, Mass. and their spouses. Patty was the beloved ‘Aunt Patty’ to 16 nieces and nephews and 21 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Patty met Parker Simmonds at 17 and married him at 23. Their 47-year journey together included building a family, growing vegetables at their home on Dutch Neck in Waldoboro, lots of concerts, and too many camping trips to count. Patty loved to swim at Peters Pond and catch fish off the Maine coastline.

Professionally, Patty worked at Miles Memorial Hospital (now Lincoln Health) in Damariscotta for 35 years as a financial counselor and manager. Broad Bay Congregational Church was her spiritual home. Patty was a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and active volunteer. She was devoted to her family and attended all her children’s concerts and sporting events as they grew.

Patty’s kindness and generosity will be missed. So will her blonde brownies, plentiful pies, delicious fish chowder, and creative birthday cakes. She was an avid reader, a strong swimmer, and always ready for a cheery visit.

A Memorial Service will be held at Broad Bay Congregational Church on Saturday April 23 at 1 p.m. at 941 Main St, Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at http://www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to:

Dana Farber

Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215 or:

Broad Bay

Congregational Church

PO Box 161

Waldoboro, ME 04572

in her name

