PORTLAND – Victor A. McAllister, 36, of Ocean Avenue, died unexpectedly on April 6, 2022. Victor was born on Jan. 23, 1986 in Portland, the son of Lawrence V. McAllister Jr. and Theresa M. Goodwin. He attended local schools in Westbrook.

Victor spent most of his life working as a landscaper in the family business, Goodwin Landscaping. He also worked for more than 15 years for Taylor Made Event Services.

In his spare-time, Victor enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to host barbecues for family and friends and loved experimenting with recipes. He loved tattoo’s, being in the outdoors, helping family and friends with anything they needed. His greatest love was becoming a dad to his son Ashtyn. Victor will be remembered as funny, outgoing, caring, loving, ambitious and for always sporting his long beard.

Victor is survived by his son, Ashtyn McAllister of Portland; his mother, Theresa Goodwin of Portland; two sisters, Anastasia McAllister of Lewiston and Catalina Hoffman of Portland, two brothers, Carl McAllister of Portland and Walker McAllister of Portland; maternal grandparents, Cheryl and her husband Terrence Gothrow of Florida and John Goodwin of Florida; two nephews, Blake and Whyette Bolling of Lewiston.

A celebration of Victor’s life will be held at a later date.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, ME. To view Victor’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

