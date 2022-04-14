BASEBALL

Coach: Wes Ridlon (second year)

2021 record: 14-3 (Lost, 5-1, to Portland in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Thomas Donahue (Senior), Ryan Kelly (Senior), T.J. Liponis (Senior), Ben Seguin (Senior), Harrison Griffiths (Sophomore)

Pivotal games: April 22 @ Thornton Academy, May 10 @ Portland, May 14 @ Falmouth, May 16 @ Gorham, May 19 @ Cheverus, May 31 SOUTH PORTLAND

Coach’s comment: “We’re reloading a little bit. We lost some of our arms, but we feel good about our returning guys. I’m excited for our young guys and about the competition for positions. We’ll be strong on the mound and we’ll play solid defense. We have to find a way to score runs against top pitchers. Anything can happen. We’re excited.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough suffered a painful playoff loss last June, then graduated top pitchers Ryan Gambardella and Joe Townsend and lost all-star catcher Nic Frink to Thornton Academy, but weep not for the Red Storm. They retain enough talent and add some promising newcomers, so they should be right in the Class A South mix yet again.

This spring, Griffiths, Kelly and Seguin (an all-star in 2021 after leading Class A South in runs batted in with 19) will be top pitchers. Senior Connor Gower will be the catcher this year. Donahue (another league all-star last season) and Seguin (when he’s not pitching) will anchor the outfield. Sophomore Zack Sanders is a newcomer to watch, one who could quickly become a household name. In the infield, Liponis will be at shortstop and Griffiths will also see time when he’s not on the hill.

Scarborough isn’t viewed as a favorite in the region, but this is still a very good team. One that will only get better and will be a very challenging opponent when the playoffs begin.

SOFTBALL

Coach: Tom Griffin (32nd year, 485-92 overall record, eight state championships)

2021 record: 13-4 (Lost, 5-2, to Falmouth in Class A South preliminary round)

Top returning players: Calynn Gendreau (Senior), Katie Roy (Senior), Maddie Russo (Senior), A.J. Swett (Senior), Angelina Pizzella (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 22 WINDHAM, May 4 @ Falmouth, May 5 MARSHWOOD, May 13 @ Massabesic, May 19 @ Portland, May 20 @ South Portland, May 25 @ Westbrook, May 27 THORNTON ACADEMY, May 31 @ Biddeford

Coach’s comment: “Last year was a lesson learned and hopefully, it fuels the fire for this year. The kids are working hard. Our pitching should be improved. We have three kids who throw well and are all different. That gives us a chance to be competitive against top teams. I think we’ll be in the mix this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The 2021 campaign was most un-Scarborough-like, as the Red Storm proved mortal at last. Their 66-game overall win streak and incomprehensible 111-game league win streak came to an end, they suffered consecutive losses for the first time in 19 years, then, in a Class A South prelim, perhaps looking ahead, Scarborough was stunned by a Falmouth team it had beaten by 15 runs earlier in the season. The Red Storm might not be defending a state title this year, but anyone not expecting a bounce-back campaign will be in for a shock.

This year’s team features Swett, the leadoff hitter and centerfielder, who is also Scarborough’s Winter Athlete of the Year thanks to her hockey brilliance. Before taking her bat and glove to Simmons College in Boston next year, Swett, a first-team league all-star in 2021, will come up huge at the plate and in the field. Pizzella was an honorable mention all-star as a sophomore and returns with her potent bat (Pizzella hit over .500 last season and can hit for power) She’s also part of the Red Storm’s formidable three-headed pitching machine, along with sophomore Meghan Robinson and freshman Natalie Moynihan, the volleyball standout, who will also see time at shortstop. Gendreau (rightfield), Roy (catcher, first base, designated hitter) and Russo (third base) are other top returning veterans.

Scarborough might not be the team to beat this season (Griffin feels Biddeford and Windham are the early favorites), but this is a squad on a mission. There’s no program in the state with the Red Storm’s standards and pedigree and it’s safe to say that Scarborough will return to form quickly and with a flourish.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Zach Barrett (fourth year, 17-22 overall record)

2021 record: 10-4 (Lost, 9-7, to Berwick Academy in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Jack Carlista (Senior), Tae Delaware (Senior), Drew Lancaster (Senior), Jeremiah Park (Senior), Finn Pederson (Senior), Sam Rumelhart (Senior)

Pivotal games: April 28 SOUTH PORTLAND, May 9 CAPE ELIZABETH, May 11 @ Gorham, May 17 THORNTON ACADEMY, June 3 FALMOUTH

Coach’s comment: “The program’s in great shape. I feel really good about this group and what we’ll put out there as a product. We lost some key guys, but we have good athletes ready to fill slots. We’ll have a different identity from last year. We’ll have a stronger attack than we’ve had. We have a lot of athletes in the midfield. Our goalie will be a difference-maker. If we can get our guys to play their best, we think we can play with Cape.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough had a terrific bounce-back season a year ago and could be the squad best equipped to try and end Cape Elizabeth’s title reign this spring.

The Red Storm are loaded on offense, with Delaware (an honorable mention all-star last season) and Pedersen leading the way at attack. Park can score goals as well. The midfield features Carlista, the faceoff man, as well as hockey standout Rumelhart (who was an honorable mention all-star last season). Lancaster will anchor the defense in front of sophomore goalie Ben Kerbel.

Scarborough doesn’t have many breathers on its schedule, but the Red Storm feel they can match up with anyone. Once Scarborough gets up to speed on the defensive end, look out. This group is primed to take the next step and play in a game where trophies are awarded.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Coach: Emily Field (fourth year)

2021 record: 11-4 (Lost, 13-2, to eventual champion Kennebunk in Class A South Final)

Top returning players: Natalie Bilodeau (Senior), Erin Bresnahan (Senior), Meagan Donovan (Senior), Ashley Farrington (Senior), Anna Ravis (Senior), Darby Stolz (Senior), Kayleigh York (Senior), Stella Grondin (Junior), Anna Kavanagh (Junior)

Pivotal games: April 26 WINDHAM, May 5 YARMOUTH, May 10 @ Cape Elizabeth, May 12 FALMOUTH, May 24 @ Kennebunk, June 1 MASSABESIC

Coach’s comment: “This core of seniors has been with me since freshman year. These kids want to win. Everyone’s excited to come back and see what we can do this year. We’re older this season skill-wise. Picking up drills quicker than in previous years. I’m excited about my younger players too. We’ve got a strong schedule. I can’t wait to see what we can do this year.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: The Red Storm enjoyed a fairy tale season in 2021, improving from one win to 11, getting to the regional final and for all that, Field was named Coach of the Year. Scarborough might have been able to sneak up on some teams last spring, but not this time around, and a daunting schedule will make things extra difficult, but this group has learned how to win and is bound and determined to make another deep run.

The departure of all-star goalie Kathleen Murphy will be felt, but Field is confident that senior Zoe Hess, who was Murphy’s backup, is ready to step in. Hess will be aided by a strong defense, which features York (an all-star last season), Farrington, Kavanagh, senior Ellie Keegan and junior Elise Handy. Stolz (who recently announced she’s going to play college lacrosse next year at the University of Charleston in West Virginia), is a standout in the midfield. She’ll take draws, play defense, transition the ball and score. Stolz was a first-team all-star last season. O’Brien (who also takes draws), Bresnahan and Grondin also play in the midfield and will give the opposition fits. On attack, look for goals aplenty to come from reigning all-stars Bilodeau and Donovan, along with Ravis and junior Molly Henderson.

It will be fascinating to see how Scarborough handles being the hunted instead of the hunter this spring. Just because teams know what the Red Storm can do, doesn’t mean they can stop them. Scarborough will face some of the state’s best teams in the weeks to come and will be in every game. Look for another strong season with a long playoff stay. If this senior class has its way, its final game will come June 18 at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Coaches:

(Boys) Derek Veilleux (19th year, five state championships)

(Girls) Ron Kelly (48th year, 10 state championships)

2021 record:

(Boys) Class A state champions

(Girls) tie-11th @ Class A state meet

Top returning athletes:

(Boys) Zach Barry (Senior), Noah Batoosingh (Senior), Nick Connolly (Senior), Jayden Flaker (Senior), Justin Liang (Senior), Nolan Libby (Senior), Toby Martin (Senior), Adam Bendetson (Junior), Dylan Brown (Sophomore), John Read (Sophomore)

(Girls) Emma Saraceno (Senior), Julia Black (Junior), Caroline Fallona (Junior), Annelise Reagan (Junior), Kyleigh Record (Sophomore), Bailey Stoddard-Baughman (Sophomore), Mary Thornton (Sophomore)

Coach Veilleux’s comment: “We have a talented team led by our seniors and have a solid young group with 15 freshman this spring. The goal is to compete to the best of our ability, stay healthy and compete for the state championship in June. Our seniors have a chance to win their third straight outdoor title, minus the COVID year of 2020, and for those that do both indoor and outdoor, win their sixth state title in six tries. Developing our younger athletes will be a focus this year which will be the foundation of our success in the future.”

Coach Kelly’s comment: “We’re a young team. We have a good top six.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Discussion of top outdoor track teams in the state again begins with Scarborough.

The boys’ squad won the outdoor crown a year ago and the program is coming off an indoor championship as well. While Falmouth, Gorham, South Portland and Thornton Academy loom as obstacles, more hardware could very well be in store for this group. Flaker is the reigning outdoor state champion in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles and will also throw the shot put and take part in relays this season. Barry won the 800 last season and is a top distance threat. Connolly won the shot put a year ago and is team’s best thrower. There’s plenty more in reserve. Batoosingh is the top returning sprinter. He’s joined by junior Parker Killiard. Barry is joined in the distance by Bendetson. Flaker has company in the hurdles courtesy Martin and Read. In field events, Connolly is joined in the throws by Brown, Liang, Libby and freshman Nate Murray. Jumpers to watch include Killiard, Liang, Read and sophomore Junior Antonio. Martin (the indoor state champion) and freshman Wyatt Martin compete in the pole vault.

On the girls’ side, Fallona is a top returner in the sprints. She placed fourth in the 100 last season and was part of two scoring relays. Black and Stoddard-Baughman are other sprinters to keep an eye on. Driscoll and Record lead the way in the distance events. On the field side, Reagan will compete in the shot put and sophomore Maezy Gleason throws the shot put, while Saraceno is a top jumper and Thornton hopes to score in the pole vault. The Red Storm will miss the points of graduated thrower Elaina Panagakos and they’ll be without promising freshman Emerson Flaker, who is injured, but there is enough talent to be among the top teams in the conference.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Coach: Craig McDonald (21st year)

2021 record: 7-7 (Lost, 4-1, to Thornton Academy in Class A South quarterfinals)

Top returning players: Krishna Mattaparthi (Senior), Jayson Thatcher (Senior), Harsha Yarram (Senior), Brendan Amman (Junior), Teddy Fellows (Junior)

Coach’s comment: “We have five returning starters from a team that reached the quarterfinals. Our goal is to improve upon last year’s record and to reach our full potential come tournament time.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough’s boys have a nice mix of veterans and promising newcomers this season.

Thatcher returns in a singles spot. Junior Eli Delano and freshman Ethan Stockwell also project to play singles. Amann, Fellows, Mattaparthi and Yarram are all veterans who are in the doubles mix.

The Red Storm will be chasing teams like Falmouth, Kennebunk and Thornton Academy, last year’s nemesis. By the end of the season, Scarborough should be very tough and will be a team that no one wants to face.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Coach: Lincoln MacIsaac (14th year)

2021 record: 12-3 (Lost, 3-2, to Falmouth in Class A South semifinals)

Top returning players: Anna Borelli (Senior), Kelsey Erb (Senior), Agathe Laine (Junior), Amber Woods (Junior), Talia Borelli (Sophomore), Isabella Cosma (Sophomore), Lana Djuranovic (Sophomore), Sanibel Shinners (Sophomore), Julia Strouse (Sophomore)

Coach’s comment: “This team is deep and extremely athletic. We are returning most of our starters from last year and we have a lot of younger players ready to step up. The goal is to practice hard every day and push each other to be our best. If we work hard and stay focused, we could make the playoffs and hopefully make a deep run. This group has a great attitude and they are a focused group that understands the team concept.”

The Forecaster’s forecast: Scarborough has come oh-so-close to an elusive state title in recent seasons, shocking Falmouth in the regional final before losing to Lewiston at states in 2019, then after missing out on a potential title season in 2020 due to the pandemic, falling to Falmouth in last year’s semifinal round. This could be the team that gets the Red Storm over the top.

Woods was a first-team league all-star in 2021 and is a top returner this season. In fact, Scarborough returns a lot of veteran talent, a group which also includes Anna Borelli, Talia Borelli, Cosma, Djuranovic, Erb, Laine, Shinners and Strouse. Newcomers to watch include sophomore Brooke Wardrop and freshmen Allison Canastey, Ellie Rumelhart and Megan Rumelhart.

The Red Storm are still going to have to contend with Falmouth, as well as teams like Cheverus and Kennebunk, but the potential is here to do great things. Look for another memorable campaign from this squad.

