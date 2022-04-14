Emily Antrim, Massabesic senior pitcher: A future Plymouth State player, Antrim struck out 130 while walking only 13 over 74 1/3 innings last season. She batted .463.

Sadie Armstrong, Portland junior pitcher: The Bulldogs’ top pitcher and hitter, Armstrong batted .417 with six home runs and has competed extensively in top summer competition.

Lindsay Bennett, Marshwood sophomore pitcher: As a freshman, Bennett hit .375 with 14 RBI. She also had a 1.67 ERA and held opponents to a .194 batting average. A student at Berwick Academy, she will carry the pitching load for the Hawks.

Chantelle Bouchard, Biddeford senior catcher: Bouchard was the 2021 offensive, defensive and overall player of the year in the SMAA. Also a Varsity Maine All-State selection, she hit .513 with six homers and 36 RBI for the Class A South champs.

Amber Bretton, Gorham sophomore pitcher/utility: Bretton hit .569 with 29 hits and 34 RBI as a freshman. She is part of a three-pitcher staff for the Rams, who expect to be in the Class A South hunt.

Kathryne Clay, Cape Elizabeth senior pitcher: The starting catcher for the 21-0 Class B champions, Clay hit .657 with 10 doubles, three homers and 35 RBI. She will take over as Cape’s pitcher. Last season, she struck out 25 in 13 innings.

Mackenzie Davis, Marshwood senior catcher: Davis, who has committed to play at Division I Quinnipiac, hit .377 with 15 RBI last season as the Hawks advanced to the Class A South final.

Charlotte Donovan, Biddeford junior pitcher: The Varsity Maine All-State selection went 17-4 with a 2.17 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings. She helped her own cause by hitting .500 with six homers, 38 runs and 32 RBI.

Jess Dow, Thornton junior third base: An all-SMAA first-team pick last season, Dow batted .517 with 11 doubles and three home runs. She’ll combine with junior shortstop Izzy Miner (.420) to form a strong right side of the infield for Thornton’s young pitching staff.

Brooke Gerry, Windham sophomore pitcher: Gerry earned Varsity Maine All-State honors after going 14-3 with a 1.55 ERA, striking out 206 in 108 2/3 innings. She also hit .561 with 24 RBI.

Hannah Gosselin, Biddeford senior second base: Another returning Varsity Maine All-State pick and a top defensive player, Gosselin hit .429 with 21 runs. She’ll play next at St. Joseph’s College.

Elyse Guptill, Sacopee Valley senior pitcher: Guptill leads the pitching staff, plays strong defense and will be a top offensive threat on a Class C team that returns seven players from an 11-7 squad.

Grace Houghton, Lincoln Academy senior pitcher: The Class B Eagles, who went 11-5 in 2021, return 10 players. Houghton fanned 157 with a 1.36 ERA in 108 innings while hitting .407 with a .515 on-base percentage.

Camdyn Johnson, Morse junior pitcher: Johnson had a 1.16 ERA last season and struck out 165 against 24 walks. She will lead a team that graduated seven starters. Johnson hit .244 with home run power.

Camden Jones, Fryeburg Academy senior utility/pitcher: Jones is likely to play mostly at shortstop and catcher for first-year coach Mackenzie Buzzell. Jones is a leadoff batter who hits for average and power.

McKayla Kortes, York sophomore pitcher: Kortes is a five-tool player who hit .580 with 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 27 RBI, and she had seven wins as the Wildcats’ top pitcher. She’ll share pitching duties with all-Western Maine Conference selection Maddy Raymond (.435, 17 RBI).

Mia Micucci, South Portland senior pitcher: Micucci is the Red Riots’ returning ace after going 6-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 60 regular-season innings. She will play next at the University of New England.

Caitlin Noiles, Westbrook senior pitcher: One of several top pitchers returning to Class A South, Noiles was a Varsity Maine All-State selection in 2021. She struck out 127 batters in 79 innings and hit .558 with five home runs and 23 RBI.

Rosie Panenka, Freeport sophomore infielder: Likely to play third and shortstop as she did in her freshman season, the 5-foot-10 Panenka is quick and strong, a good fielder, and hits the ball hard.

Maddison Pike, Kennebunk senior third base: Coming off a .389 season with 21 hits, she’s one of two senior starters for a team eying a top-eight finish in a rugged Class A South. Pike will play at UMaine-Farmington next season.

Lina Pizzella, Scarborough junior pitcher/first base: Pizzella was an all-SMAA honorable mention pick after hitting .509 with 22 RBI last season. She also had a 5-1 record with a 2.86 ERA, and has improved in the circle.

Dana Schwartz, Cape Elizabeth senior left fielder: The Capers’ leadoff hitter, Schwartz hit .550 with a .605 on-base percentage last season. She stole 25 bases without being thrown out.

Lexi Volinsky, Noble senior shortstop: A starter since her freshman season, Volinsky has made just one error in her career. Last season, she hit .361 with five homers, 24 runs and 17 RBI. She will play next year at the University of St. Joseph in Connecticut.

Grace Wallace, Westbrook junior third base: Wallace hit six home runs last year, setting Westbrook’s career home run record in just one season while hitting .527 with 25 RBI. She is shifting from shortstop to third base.

Ella Wilcox, Windham junior first base: Wilcox was a first-team SMAA pick last season, when she hit .429 with three homers, five doubles, nine steals, 17 RBI and a .538 on-base percentage in the regular season.

