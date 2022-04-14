1. Biddeford: The defending Class A South champion returns three Varsity Maine All-State players at key positions – junior pitcher Charlotte Donovan (17-4, 2.16 ERA), catcher Chantelle Bouchard (.512 batting average, 36 RBI) and slick fielding senior Hannah Gosselin at second base. Hannah Lappin, a junior transfer from Thornton Academy, will slot into shortstop to solidify an infield that returns power-hitting junior Baylor Wilkinson (.468, 10 HRs, 40 RBI) at first and senior Alexis Libby at third. Junior outfielder Laura Perrault (.456, 4 homers) is another quality hitter on a team highly capable of reaching its goal of returning to the Class A final, according to Coach Mike Fecteau.

2. Windham: The Eagles lost to Biddeford in a 14-inning regional semifinal last year and are viewed as co-favorites with Biddeford in a deep, talented division. Sophomore All-State lefty Brooke Gerry (206 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings, .561 batting average) will pitch fewer innings this season because Coach Fred Wilcox has equal faith in freshman righty Kennedy Kimball. Like Gerry, Kennedy throws hard (low 60s) with spin. The plan is for Gerry and Kimball to each pitch in every game. Sophomore second-team SMAA catcher Jaydn Kimball, Kennedy’s sister, is out for an extended period because of a hip injury. Freshman Stella Jarvais, a standout on Windham’s state soccer championship team, will catch instead. Junior Ella Wilcox at first, and seniors Ellie Wilson (shortstop/third base) and Amanda Foss (second) solidify the infield defense, and junior Hannah Heanssler and freshman Chloe Edwards are key outfielders.

3. Cape Elizabeth: The Capers must replace Varsity Maine Player of the Year Anna Cornell in the circle, but they return 10 varsity players, including seven seniors from their 21-0 Class B championship team. Kathryne Clay, who hit .657 with power, will switch from catcher to being the Capers’ primary pitcher. Clay saw limited pitching action last season but was impressive, allowing only three hits and one walk while striking out 25 in 13 innings. Clay should be backed by plenty of offense, especially from senior outfielders Dana Schwartz (.550, 25 steals) and Esme Song (.471, 14 steals). Sophomores Lauren Steinberg (catcher) and Sophia Chung (shortstop) will fill key defensive positions after being utility players in 2021.

4. Massabesic: Truthfully, the next five teams could be grouped in almost any order – and Westbrook and Noble could make legitimate cases that they should be included, too. But give the Mustangs the edge based on senior pitcher Emily Antrim, who struck out 130 and walked 13 in 74 1/3 innings – especially if the defense tightens. Of the 42 runs scored against Antrim in the regular season, 20 were unearned. Junior catcher/shortstop Ella Barden (.357) and sophomore Ava Gerrish (.431) at third are top hitters. Senior Ellie Salvatore, sophomore Katherine Hanlon and freshman Felicia Proctor add pitching depth.

5. South Portland: With 10 returning varsity players, including senior pitcher Mia Micucci, the Red Riots are looking to improve on their 8-8 regular-season record. Robert “Bud” Voss takes over as coach for the late Ralph Aceto. Like Micucci, catcher Elise Connor (.442 last season) will play next at the University of New England. Junior Delaney Whitten is primarily a corner infielder but has the versatility to play multiple positions and is expected to bat cleanup after hitting .500 last season. Sophomores Andrea DiMauro (3B/P) and Ella Nickerson (1B/utility) should strengthen the offense.

6. Gorham: Coming off a 12-6 season, the Rams return six starters and nine varsity players and expect to use three pitchers – senior Riley Grant and sophomores Amber Bretton and Kyleah Mack. Bretton (.569, 34 RBI) leads a strong sophomore class, including catcher Sophia DiPhillipo, that gained experience last season. Senior Anya Nagle (1B) and junior Kaci Mollison (OF) are other key contributors on a squad looking to get past the regional quarterfinals.

7. Marshwood: Last year, Marshwood was unexpectedly the No. 1 playoff seed in Class A South while playing a York County-only schedule because of pandemic restrictions. The Hawks showed their 13-3 record was not a hoax, winning three playoff games before falling to Biddeford in the regional final. Sophomore pitcher Lindsay Bennett, a student at Berwick Academy, returns to the mound, and senior catcher Mackenzie Davis, who has committed to play at Division I Quinnipiac, is also back. The Hawks don’t have as much depth this season but return five starters, including junior Jadyn Eastman, a second-team all-SMAA pick at second base.

8. Scarborough: Scarborough won seven Class A titles from 2007 to 2019, including three straight from 2017-19. Last season, the pitching wasn’t up to normal Red Storm standards and they were upset by No. 14 Falmouth (4-14) in the preliminary round. Tom Griffin, the team’s veteran coach, feels both Lina Pizzella and Meghan Robinson are better prepared to get top Class A hitters out this season, and freshman Natalie Moynihan will contribute. Center fielder AJ Swett is a returning all-conference first-team outfielder. “We have good athletes and good players 1 through 9,” Griffin said.

9. Fryeburg Academy: Former Raider standout Mackenzie Buzzell takes over for retired Fred Apt as head coach. Fryeburg returns several key players from the 2021 team that went 14-4, falling to Cape Elizabeth in the Class B South final. Camden Jones (SS/P/C) and outfielder Katy McIntyre are both strong hitters who lead a senior class that includes Brooke Emery (1B), Emily Walker (3B), Emma Rydman (IF/OF) and Shelby Purslow.

10. Camden Hills: Camden Hills returns 11 players from a 12-6 season while playing a regional midcoast schedule. While the schedule will be tougher this season, the experience, top-end talent and four-deep pitching staff bodes well for a postseason run in Class A North. Senior C/3B Alyssa Bland was the KVAC Midcoast Player of the Year after hitting .491 with three homers and 20 RBI. Senior P/1B Lillia Stone (.423 hitter, 3.74 ERA) and senior SS/P Olivia Brown (.415), like Bland, have been on the varsity since their freshman season and were midcoast all-stars. Sophomore catcher Brenna Mackey and pitchers Kerrigan Peterson and Sierra Laukka are also veteran players.

