MONTVILLE — Two men critically injured in a house explosion in the Waldo County town of Montville have died of their injuries, bringing to three the number of people killed in the blast, the Maine Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Rocco Taddeo, 88, of Montville, was found dead inside the home at 50 Darci Lane when firefighters arrived after the explosion was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two other men, identified as Stuart Nichols, 74, and a relative, Robert Gorham, 78, of Buxton, were found outside the destroyed home, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said in a statement. Nichols and Gorham were taken to Waldo General Hospital and later to Maine Medical Center in Portland where they died Thursday, she said.

Nichols owned the home and Taddeo was a neighbor, according to Moss. Gorham had retired in September as a lieutenant with Buxton Fire & Rescue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page by Chief Nathan Schools.

Firefighters from the Montville Fire Department and several other area departments worked to extinguish the fire, which allowed for crews to remove Taddeo from the debris, according to Moss. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an examination was conducted Thursday. Taddeo died as a result of injuries suffered during the blast and fire, Moss said.

Advertisement

Nichols had recently acquired a used propane-powered cooking stove for his kitchen, according to Moss.

“His home also included other propane-powered appliances,” she said in the statement. “The investigation established one of Nichols’ appliances was experiencing a gas leak. Nichols and Gorham were on the outside of the residence while Taddeo was inside attempting to light the stove. The explosion threw Nichols and Gorham away from the residence into some nearby trees.”

Schools, the chief of Buxton Fire & Rescue, said in his post that Gorham had worked for that town for 39 years.

“He was one of those men that would drop anything to help someone in need,” Schools said, explaining that Gorham “would often show up at fire and EMS calls lending a hand in any way he could.”

Phone messages left with the department for additional information were not returned Thursday.

Advertisement

Other fire departments that assisted Montville firefighters Wednesday were ones from Brooks, Freedom, Liberty, Morrill, Palermo, Searsmont, Troy, Unity and Washington.

The Liberty, Searsmont and Unity ambulance services provided medical assistance, according to Moss.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s Office were at the scene both Wednesday and Thursday, she said. Photographs provided by that office showed a large pile of charred rubble and nearby vehicles that also were destroyed.

Montville, with a population of about 1,000, is between Freedom and Liberty, and is about 15 miles west of Belfast.

A 45-year-old woman in the Somerset County town of Embden suffered serious injuries in October when a gas leak led to an explosion at her home. Moss on Thursday described that incident as “an accidental LP gas explosion but the exact cause is still under investigation.”

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: