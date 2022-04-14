ALFRED — York County Commissioners voted Wednesday, April 13, to seek bids on the cost of a dredge and accompanying equipment and services designed to serve coastal communities.

The measure is a step forward in the quest by the Save Our Shores Saco Bay advocacy group and others to have a regional dredge, but stops short of voting to pay for one now, as some commissioners expressed worry about who would take ownership of the dredge and concerns about future operating costs.

SOS Saco Bay President Kevin Roche sees the bid process as movement in the right direction.

“SOS Saco Bay thanks you,” said Roche at the conclusion of the vote.

The advocacy group first broached the idea in June at a York County government public hearing held to seek proposals on the use of the county’s $40 million American Rescue Plan Act award. SOS Saco Bay had asked the county to consider using $1.8 million of the ARPA award for a dredge, service boat, delivery, and training; the amount was based on earlier estimates.

Proponents say a regional dredge would help coastal communities with beach nourishment — using dredged sand to shore up eroding beaches — and help keep channels open. The dredging done by a regional system would be separate from periodic dredges conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. A similar regional system is used in Barnstable, Massachusetts.

Saco Mayor Bill Doyle a week ago told commissioners he has asked Saco City Council to agree to use about $700,000 of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act award for the first year of operation, to get the project up-and-running. The Saco City Council is to take up that request as part of budget deliberations in May. Some commissioners expressed concern about what would happen in ensuing years, though York County Commission Chair Allen Sicard pointed out all communities using the dredge would pay for the service.

The Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission had studied pursuing a regional dredge around 2018 but the project did not come to fruition.

When SOS Saco Bay met with York County Commissioners in October, commissioners asked the group to seek support from coastal communities. Letters were compiled from Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Wells, the University of New England, and Scarborough, in Cumberland County, along with Rep. Lynn Copeland of Saco. Other communities, like Kennebunk, have expressed interest, dredge proponents say.

Commissioner Richard Dutremble said he believes the county should not own the dredge, and noted in other county ARPA awards, an established entity applied for funding. The county has set aside $1.5 million in ARPA funding for My Place Teen Center in Biddeford and $750,000 toward the Fair Tide Wellness Service Hub, a Kittery-based organization which helps the homeless. The county is also examining a regional first responder training center, expansion of the county’s existing substance use recovery center, and ventilation upgrades to some county buildings, among other proposals.

“This is not a county project,” said Dutremble of the dredge. “We have too many projects now.”

“I do have concerns when it comes to that,” Commissioner Donna Ring said.

Dutremble said he was not against the dredge proposal, but that an entity, like a quasi-governmental organization as had been suggested by SOS Saco Bay, would have to be formed to take ownership of a dredge, and he noted that had not happened yet.

Sicard said Saco and the county could form the entity to start, with other communities signing on later.

“I don’t agree with that,” Dutremble said.

Clark said he would not be voting to seek bids, “not because I’m not in favor of the project,” he said, but because there was no owner entity. “I don’t see a structure to administer it,” said Clark, later adding, “I’m sorry, but this is built on sand.”

The vote to seek a request for bid proposals was 4-1, with Clark dissenting.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Sicard, who told commissioners he could remember when there were homes on Surf Street in the Camp Ellis section of Saco.

“All of those homes went into the Atlantic,” he said.

Sicard pointed out that while the request for proposals was ongoing — bids are usually due 45 to 60 days after they are issued — Saco City Council would be finalizing their budget that includes Doyle’s request for first year dredge operational funds, and the quasi-governmental commission could be formed to take ownership.

A vote on the dredge proposal could come in June, Sicard said on Thursday, April 14.

“The good news is that it is moving forward,” he said.

