Create your getaway amongst the timeless forests and flowing waters of western Maine. An hour and fifteen minutes-drive from Portland and just steps from the Five Kezar Ponds Reserve trailheads, this 2.04-acre site could be where you plan and build your dream home. Underground utility lines and a well have been installed and there’s an available design for a septic system to help get you started.

It’s a gorgeous site that includes 208 feet of water frontage on Jewett Pond, a quiet, summer fishing spot for non-motorized boats. Future owners will be immersed in the tranquility of nature, living in a home that they designed for their needs, while having easy access to the four seasons of recreation and beauty in the Maine mountains.

Highlights 2.04-acre lot with 208 feet of water frontage on Jewett Pond, close to the Five Kezar Ponds Reserve and a 75-minute drive from Portland

Build-to-suit: Underground utilities and well installed, septic designs available

Western Maine mountains and lakes are tranquil and full of year round activities like hiking, fishing, skiing and snowmobiling

Take your skates out on the pond this winter or head to the Sunday River Ski Resort, a 30-minute drive away. Nearby Kezar Lake is a heavenly spot to swim as summer rolls back around. This is simply a beautiful space that you could soon call home.

83 Kezar’s Ridge Rd. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected]

