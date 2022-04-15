A car crashed into the front porch of the Westbrook Inn on Cumberland Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, causing damage to the structure and forcing occupants to find other temporary shelter until repairs can be completed.

The driver, who had to be extracted from the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment, the Westbrook Fire Department said.

The Westbrook Inn is a nine-unit apartment building.

The crash occurred about 1:35 a.m., and severely damaged the front porch of the building, blocking its entrance, according to a statement. All residents were evacuated safely and spent the night at the Westbrook Community Center. It was not immediately clear how many people required emergency shelter.

The Red Cross is helping residents find temporary housing, and on Friday morning the building owner began arrangements to repair the damage, the city said.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: