AUGUSTA — House members voted Friday to advance a bill that would grant Maine tribes exclusive rights to conduct mobile sports betting while allowing the state’s two casino operators and harness racing tracks to conduct in-person sports betting.

The measure is part of a compromise bill introduced by Gov. Janet Mills, who does not support a broader tribal sovereignty bill that cleared the House mostly along party lines yesterday. The compromise would also change the way the tribes are taxed and encourage more collaboration between the tribes and the state.

Tribal leaders support the mobile sports betting bill, but don’t see it as a substitute for the broader sovereignty bill that would rewrite the 1980 settlement limiting the rights of the state’s indigenous communities. The sovereignty bill has the support of most lawmakers but did not receive enough House support to overcome a possible gubernatorial veto.

House Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy, D-Old Town, which includes the Penobscot Nation, said the bill that includes access to sports betting is “not a cure-all,” but is “an important step” towards reconciling past mistreatment of Maine tribes.

“It will perhaps have an immediate impact on their prosperity,” Dunphy said. “It will also, however, be another important step in a long journey over 500 years in the making – the journey of our communities transforming themselves from conquerors and occupiers among a proud people to becoming neighbors.”

The governor’s proposal would make other limited changes, such as removing state sales taxes from certain goods and services produced and consumed on tribal territories or giving the revenues from those taxes to the tribes, and lifting state taxes on incomes earned by tribal members on their reservations.

The Judiciary Committee was divided on the proposal, with only six of the members, all Democrats and one Independent, voting in support. The committee produced four minority reports, including three suggested amendments and one opposed.

The bill is opposed by the operators of two casinos, who want a share of the mobile sports betting. Bets placed on smart phones account for an estimated 85 percent of sports wagers.

A group of lawmakers said Thursday that they plan to propose an amendment to the bill that would allow casinos to offer mobile sports betting along with the tribes.

Sen. Joseph Baldacci, D-Bangor, said Thursday the amendment would replace the bill with one that has already been approved by the Legislature. Baldacci said his amendment would ensure that tribes would receive 6 percent of the adjusted gross wagering receipts, which he estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million a year.

Chief Francis, however, said tribal leaders do not support that change, because it would put them at a significant disadvantage.

“The amendment, while it’s being cloaked in fairness, is really detrimental to the tribal interest in that bill,” he said. “This is a tribal bill for a meaningful opportunity in Maine’s gaming industry and we believe the inclusion of casinos with online platforms is going to crush any opportunities for the tribes going forward.”

The bill now goes to the Senate, which voted yesterday to approve a separate bill to give the Passamaquoddy Tribe more control over their water supply. The governor has expressed concerns about that bill as well. But her office has not responded to requests for comment about whether she would veto that bill, which is poised to overcome any veto.

