When you drive down Route 202 in Windham and you pass the plain white building with double doors across from the Windham Food Pantry, you are looking at one of Windham’s oldest places of worship, Friends Meeting House. The building was erected in 1829 and has been in constant use ever since. Prior to its construction, the Quakers had services in a small one-story meetinghouse at the corner of Swett and Gray roads.

The first Quaker family to settle in New Marblehead was the family of Elijah Pope. He came to town in 1768 and proceeded to build his life here. A blacksmith by trade, Pope built his family a fine brick house on what is now Pope Road. The building has been painted white and is still standing and in good condition to this day.

Over time, as many as 40 Quaker families resided in Windham. Despite their strange use of archaic pronouns such as thee, thy and thou, and their dark, drab attire, these members of the Society of Friends soon became a well-respected part of the community.

With a growing congregation, Stephen Webb Jr. was contracted by members of the society to build the current meetinghouse. He was to be paid $910 for his efforts. The society’s treasurer was to obtain a loan of $300 towards the cost, and at the Falmouth Quarterly Meeting of Quakers, another $210 contribution was made.

As was the case with most Quaker Meeting Houses, the building has two front entrances, one for men and one for women. In the attic, a large flywheel was put in place that, by a pulley, lowered a paneled wall separating the building into two sections, one side for men and the other for women. There was no organ playing or preaching at Quaker meetings. Instead, church members would sit quietly, hoping that God’s divine light would show itself and reveal a truth to them. If inspired by the light, parishioners would share their truth with others.

Members of the Religious Society of Friends believe in some basic principles. The first is simplicity. Quakers should be humble in both action and appearance, never showy or boastful. They should be plain in their manner of dress. They are also expected to act with integrity and honesty in all personal and business matters. Fidelity is also important to members of the faith. Quakers have to be true to the society’s beliefs and show concern and offer help to others when it is needed.

Because Quakers do not believe in violence of any kind, many of them were conscientious objectors during the Civil War. They did not physically fight in the war’s battles but fought a silent battle instead. They became active in the Underground Railroad and helped runaway slaves on their road to freedom. They would hide travelers in secret rooms in their homes or in outbuildings or orchards. In the 1990s, Phoebe Pope, a descendant of Elijah’s, did an interview with a Portland newspaper where she recollected slaves being hidden in the orchard of her home on Pope Road.

Services are still held at the Friends Meeting House, which is also called Friends Church, at 9 a.m. Sundays. Men and women no longer need to enter through separate doors or sit separately, but church members continue to meet in the spirit of fellowship and worship with their fellow Friends.

