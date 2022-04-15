FALMOUTH – Arlene Elizabeth Ritchie, 94, of Falmouth, passed away on March 26, 2022 from natural causes.Arlene was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth and Melville Gribbon; sister Shirley Sotcan and husband David. She is survived by her daughters Dianne (Steven) Spelter, Brenda (Don) Woloszyn and Heidi Hellstrom (Melissa Buttler); 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at first Baptist Church on July 23 at 2 p.m.A full obituary may be found at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry of an animal rescue

Guest Book