Charles W. Messer Jr. 1951 – 2022 MILLINOCKET – Charles W. Messer Jr., “Chicker” or “Chick”, died unexpectedly at his residence in Millinocket on March 30, 2022. He was born on Nov. 20, 1951, in Brunswick, the son of Charles W. Messer and Eva (Ladd) Messer. He attended the Bowdoinham grammar school and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1970. On June 28, 1971, Chick was drafted into the U.S. Army and served until June 27, 1973. He spent one year in Da Nang, Vietnam. After returning home to Bowdoinham, Chick worked for Bath Iron Works in Bath and Bowdoin Steak House in Brunswick. He also worked in the construction and forestry trades and was a crew member on a fishing vessel out of Portland. Then he and his good friend, Frank Skelton, started working together in the eel catching business. Chick moved to Millinocket in 1978, where residents nicknamed him “Papa Smurf” due to his long beard and the Blue Scout that he drove. Chick continued to return to Bowdoinham every spring to catch eels and elvers with Frank. The eel industry was Chick’s chosen profession. Chick was predeceased by his parents and his sister Patricia A. Miller who died on March 2, 2022. He is survived by a sister, Charlene G. Cote and husband Robert G. Cote of Bowdoinham and a brother, Dana E. Messer of Bowdoinham; three nieces, Georgianna E. Cote, Robin M. Saindon and Harley Morgan; two Nephews, Arthur Miller and Harlan Miller; close cousins and longtime friends. Chick’s closest companion was his eight-year-old German long-haired pointer named Ko Ko. A private tribute to Chick will be held in June at the Ladd-Mercer Cemetery in Mercer. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Penobscot Valley Humane Society, 1 Park Ave. Lincoln, ME 04457

