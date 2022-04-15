Constance Esther Baribeau 1933 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Constance Esther Baribeau, 88, of Brunswick, died peacefully on April 11, 2022 at her home in Brunswick. To her friends she was Connie, to her children she was Mom and to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she was Nan. Connie was the oldest child of Natalie and Ralph Maclean. She was born on Dec. 7, 1933 in Skowhegan. Although her early life was spent in Skowhegan and Topsham, her deeply rooted love for Orrs and Bailey Island came from childhood summers spent enjoying the cool ocean breezes of Harpswell. Her family moved to Topsham, and then later to Brunswick when Connie was around 8 years old. She attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School in the class of 1952. During high school Connie was a member of the debate team, chorus and a cheerleader. Connie attended Gorham State Teachers College and graduated with a B S degree that enabled her to begin a career as a teacher. Connie taught at local Brunswick area schools, the Phippsburg Elementary School, The Hyde School, and later went on to obtain a Masters Degree, after which, she worked locally as a reading specialist. Connie married Richard D. Baribeau of Brunswick in 1956. Together, they had four children and enjoyed making memories with all of the Baribeaus on Casco Bay aboard The Lady Lucille during the summer months, and, although she wasn’t really a skier, memories were made as an early Sugarloaf family during winter months in the 1970s. Connie tried her hand at painting, knitted up a storm for her children and grandchildren, enjoyed travel, spending time in Cocoa Beach, and West Palm Beach, Fla., where she worked at Tiffany’s on Worth Avenue for a while. She learned to play bridge, was well read, and had a marvelous sense of humor. She even authored a couple of short stories for her grandchildren. One entitled “Maybe Tomorrow” was a particular favorite. Connie was predeceased by her parents, Natalie and Ralph Maclean; and her brothers Scott and David Maclean. She is survived by her brother Mark A. Maclean of Oakland Park, Fla.; her son Richard D. Baribeau, Jr and his wife Kathy of Brunswick, her son Timothy S. Baribeau of Cambridge, England, UK and his wife Caroline, her daughter Jennifer A. Dwyer of Brunswick, her son Jon P. Baribeau of Brunswick; as well as eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The United Way of Midcoast Maine

