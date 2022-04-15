PORTLAND – William “Bill” Arthur Bostock, 97, passed away peacefully at The Cedars in Portland, surrounded by his family on April 9, 2022.

He was born in Bishop Auckland, County Durham in Northern England on Dec. 12, 1924. He grew up in Littleborough, North West England where he enjoyed drawing and developed an appreciation of classical music and engineering.

After leaving school he worked at the local cotton mill and joined British Rail. He served in the Royal Air Force flying crew during World War 2. After the war he worked at British Rail as a clerical officer until his retirement in 1983.

Bill was a man of faith, attending mass regularly throughout his life. He was a quiet man and had a great sense of humor. He was interested in politics and world news, and was fascinated with computers and technology later in life, developing a love for adventure games. He loved traveling and especially enjoyed the many cruises and long bus trips he took with his wife, Kath. He took great pleasure in working on his car and tended an impressive flower garden at his home in Manchester, England, where they lived for over 50 years.

What he loved and took pride in most was his family. He was a devoted husband of 57 years to his beloved wife, Kath, and was a proud and loving Dad and Granddad. After Kathleen passed away, he moved to the US to be closer to his immediate family. He spent his last years happily with his grandchildren. He loved spending countless hours with his granddaughter and was very proud of her academic success. He also loved watching his grandson develop as a musician and listening to him play piano.

Bill was predeceased by his parents John and Annie; his wife, Kathleen; his brother Jack and his sister Audrey.

He is survived by his son, Dermot and his wife Wanda of Falmouth; his grandchildren Anne and Michael; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Church, Ocean Ave., Portland. The service will also be livestreamed on the Our Lady of Hope web site: https://ladyofhopemaine.org

Online condolences may be left by visiting http://www.athutchins.com .

﻿The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Cedars who provided so much care, compassion and support to my Dad and to us during the last several years.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

Hospice of Southern Maine or: any charity that

fights dementia

Guest Book