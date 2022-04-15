A Portland bus shelter appeared to come up short against its Boston competitor in a national contest for the best bus stop in the country when online voting ended Friday morning, but the contest organizer said it will announce the winner Monday.

The Congress Street shelter, designed by local artist Ebenezer Akakpo, won out against six other cities before facing off against its Boston rival in the final round. The contest was hosted by Streetsblog, an online transportation and transit news service.

Portland’s shelter looked like it was on its way to an underdog victory, but slipped behind shortly before the 10 a.m. deadline. The Walnut Avenue stop on Boston’s Columbus Avenue busway had 55 percent of the vote in the final tally.

More than 9,000 votes were cast in the contest at last count. Streetsblog removed the vote totals after polls closed. “Check back on Monday when we’ll reveal our winner,” the blog said.

Akakpo, a native of Ghana, designed a series of powder-coated colored panels encasing the bus shelter, which sits across the street from Maine College of Art and Design. The panels are stamped with outlines of traditional Ghanaian Adinkra symbols for hope and friendship.

The art installation was funded with $4,500 from a creative bus shelter initiative sponsored by Creative Portland.

In the contest, Portland’s shelter beat out bus stops in Baltimore; Norwalk, Connecticut; and Juneau, Alaska, and its cumulative vote total was the highest of any entry.

The Walnut Avenue stop in Boston is designed for function and safety, rather than public aesthetics. It features benches, shelters, sidewalks and an accessible raised platform in the center of traffic lanes to slow passing cars.

Staff Writer Eric Russell contributed to this report.

