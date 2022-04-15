On Oct. 18, 1972, Congress voted to override President Richard Nixon’s veto to enact the landmark Clean Water Act. Fifty years after its passage, the law has proven to be one of the most important measures taken to clean up and protect our environment in this country’s history. You might not know that the law has its roots in Maine, too. Our very own Sen. Ed Muskie was a leading figure in passing the Clean Water Act. Growing up in Rumford, he was inspired to pursue environmental protections after living near the Androscoggin River, which was at one time considered the most polluted body of water in the entire country.

We’ve come a long way since then, but before I share a little bit about the progress we have made, I’d like to first take you back in time before the Clean Water Act became law. Back then, the banks of the Androscoggin were not desirable places to be. The river was covered in thick white foam; the stench was unbearable; signs along the banks read “do not swim.” Almost no fish or wildlife inhabited the river. It was treated like an open sewer. It provided no recreational benefit and certainly did not attract visitors to the area. While the Androscoggin may have been one of the saddest examples, it was symbolic of many bodies of water in our state and around the nation.

Today, I’m thankful that our reality is much, much different. Maine has some of the best water quality in the country. The classification of our rivers has moved steadily upward, too. In 1987, 12 percent of our rivers and streams were classified as Class C, our lowest class. Today, just 1 percent of these waterways remain as Class C. In that same year, 6 percent of our waters were classified as A or AA, our highest classes. In 2022, this has increased to 53 percent. Mainers and tourists alike flock to rivers and streams all over the state. No matter where you go, you can find crystal clear water to fish, swim or just take it all in.

Just recently in the Legislature, we passed a measure that couldn’t be timelier, as we reflect on the 50th anniversary of Muskie’s Clean Water Act. In the Senate, I joined my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in voting to implement new water quality standards that were recommended by Maine’s Board of Environmental Protection. The recommendations affect nearly 800 miles of Maine rivers and streams, and chief among those was an upgrade in the water quality rating for a large portion of the Androscoggin. Once entirely a Class C river, we voted to approve an upgrade to Class B for much of it. It was a special moment, and I am grateful to all who have dedicated hours and years of their lives to helping clean and protect the river.

For those who didn’t experience it first hand, it’s hard to imagine the sights and smells of the Androscoggin prior to passage of the Clean Water Act. We didn’t get where we are today without hard work and steadfastness from Mainers who love and cherish our outdoors. As chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee, I’m honored to play a small role in preserving these accomplishments and building on them. Recalling the past is a good reminder that we should never take our natural resources for granted, and must continue our efforts to protect them for future generations.

