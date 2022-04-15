OLD ORCHARD BEACH — When you are a youngster, there is nothing like a week at summer camp, and kids from Arundel, Dayton, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, and Saco have the opportunity to go this summer.

One such programs is put on by the Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beach; it is sponsoring 57 children to attend Camp Sebago.

After a limited opening in 2021, the summer camp will be fully opened in 2022, said Old Orchard Beach Salvation Army Major Daniel Brunelle.

The summer program consists of six, weeklong sessions. Children come to camp from Salvation Army corps and service units throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Camp Sebago is located along the shores of Sebago Lake in Standish.

Brunelle said parents should go to www.campsebago.org for more information or call the Salvation Army Old Orchard Beach Corps at 207-934-4381.

