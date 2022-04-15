SCARBOROUGH — After being closed for much of the pandemic, the Scarborough Historical Society & Museum has opened its doors to the public once again. During the quiet time over the last several months, volunteers have been busy preparing new exhibits for visitors to view as well as continuing the regular work of preserving Scarborough’s history.

A bicentennial quilt made by Scarborough residents graces a bed which belonged to Maine’s first governor, William King. This complements a time capsule from the 18th century containing artifacts from the King family trunk. Other exhibits focus on Scarborough schools, the Danish Village, early businesses in town, and a 19th century parlor, with many items from the collections on display. A kitchen exhibit, military history, cameras, and items of early lighting also await visitors.

A new feature this year is the Laughton Digital History Table, where visitors can view on a dedicated computer a large number of photographs and newspaper clippings from the extensive collection of local historian Rodney Laughton. An index helps researchers find images relating to specific people or things.

The historical society and museum is open every Tuesday and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon, or by special appointment. Visitors are asked to wear a mask. There is no charge, although donations are appreciated. For more information, call 885-9997, email [email protected] or check out thewebsite: scarboroughhistoricalsociety.org.

