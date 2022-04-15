GOLF

FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes in the second round for a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage on Friday at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound.

Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total.

Streb also carded a 67.

Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, Aaron Wise and first-round leader Cameron Young were tied for third at 6 under.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Alexander Zverev fought back from a break down twice in the third set to beat Jannik Sinner, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5), and reach the semifinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

In a match with 10 service breaks, half of the tiebreaker points went against serve, and Zverev finally won after more than three hours.

Zverev, the No. 2 seed, will meet defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Saturday. Tsitsipas overcame Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

The other semifinal is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina against Grigor Dimitrov. Davidovich Fokina knocked out Taylor Fritz of the U.S., 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, and Dimitrov edged Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP: Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula won in straight sets in Asheville, North Carolina, to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Ukraine in a best-of-five qualifier for the eight-nation finals in November.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: The owners of the Chicago Cubs decided to end their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids.

The decision was announced after the deadline to submit offers for the Premier League club, which is being sold by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

ITALY: AC Milan maintained its lead in Serie A by beating relegation-threatened Genoa, 2-0.

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias helped Milan stay two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which won 3-1 at Spezia.

