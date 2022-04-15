HOCKEY

Mathew Santos converted his own rebound 2:40 into overtime to give the Maine Mariners a 2-1 win over the Newfoundland Growlers in an ECHL game Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

The comeback victory moved Maine into fourth place in the North Division standings, just ahead of Worcester, which lost at Trois Rivieres. The Mariners can secure a playoff spot with either a win over Newfoundland in their season finale Saturday night or a regulation loss by Worcester against Trois Rivieres.

Maine trailed for most of Friday’s game after Newfoundland’s Todd Skirving scored 5:45 into the first period. Andrew Peski finally tied it with 5:26 left in regulation.

Mariners goalie Stefanos Lekkas finished with 27 saves.

BASEBALL

EASTERN LEAGUE: David Hamilton drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and added an RBI single in the ninth, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Wil Dalton went 2 for 3 with an RBI single in the second inning for the Sea Dogs. Victor Santos earned his first win of the season, holding Harrisburg to four hits and one run over six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

GOLF

PGA: FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay birdied the final four holes in the second round for a 4-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb halfway through the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

After dropping back with bogeys on the 11th and 14th holes, Cantlay turned it around on the most difficult stretch at Harbour Town Golf Links with the late birdie run in strong wind swirling off Calibogue Sound.

Cantlay had a 9-under 133 total.

Streb also carded a 67.

Joel Dahmen, Cameron Tringale, Erik van Rooyen, Aaron Wise and first-round leader Cameron Young were tied for third at 6 under.

KORN FERRY TOUR: Golf fans attending the Live and Work in Maine Open this summer at Falmouth Country Club have a ticket-buying option that will benefit both the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital and their favorite high school golf team.

Over 100 high school golf teams across the state are taking part in the Drive Fore Kids promotion for the Korn Ferry event, which will be held June 23-26. There are no spectator limits this year. Fifty percent of the Drive Fore Kids sales will go to the golf team of the buyer’s choice. The other 50 percent supports the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, the tournament’s beneficiary. Full tournament passes are $50. A pass for Sunday’s final round is $15. The top fundraising team will be recognized during Sunday’s postevent awards presentations.

Go to driveforekids.com to purchase tickets and choose a high school team to support.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: Alexander Zverev fought back from a break down twice in the third set to beat Jannik Sinner, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5), and reach the semifinals of the clay-court season opener in Monaco.

In a match with 10 service breaks, half of the tiebreaker points went against serve, and Zverev finally won after more than three hours.

Zverev, the No. 2 seed, will meet defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Saturday. Tsitsipas overcame Diego Schwartzman, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

The other semifinal is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina against Grigor Dimitrov. Davidovich Fokina knocked out Taylor Fritz of the U.S., 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, and Dimitrov edged Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

BILLIE JEAN KING CUP: Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula won in straight sets in Asheville, North Carolina, to give the United States a 2-0 lead over Ukraine in a best-of-five qualifier for the eight-nation finals in November.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: The owners of the Chicago Cubs decided to end their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids.

The decision was announced after the deadline to submit offers for the Premier League club, which is being sold by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

ITALY: AC Milan maintained its lead in Serie A by beating relegation-threatened Genoa, 2-0.

Rafael Leao and Junior Messias helped Milan stay two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which won 3-1 at Spezia.

