Bailey Breen, Oceanside, freshman center: Breen was a big factor in Oceanside’s Class B state title – the school’s first girls’ basketball state championship. She averaged 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks per game. At 6-foot-3, Breen was an immense inside threat but also had the ability to step out and make 3-pointers.

Sierra Carson, Oxford Hills, junior guard: After missing most of her first two seasons because of injuries, Carson helped the Vikings advance to the Class AA North finals. She averaged 19 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.5 steals. Carson set the tempo for Oxford Hills both offensively and defensively.

Jaycie Christopher, Skowhegan, senior guard: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year and winner of the Miss Maine Basketball award, Christopher led the River Hawks to the Class A state title – the school’s first girls’ basketball championship. She averaged 22.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.8 steals. She scored 1,561 career points in 77 games – a 20.3 average. Christopher will next play at Boston University.

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus, sophomore guard/forward: Despite missing nine games because of a broken thumb, the 5-foot-11 Fitzpatrick was a driving force as Cheverus won the Class AA state championship. She averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4 steals (tops in Class AA North) and 2.6 assists. She also averaged 3.2 deflections at the top of the Stags’ half-court trap.

Chelsea Graiver, Greely, senior point guard: Graiver did just about everything in helping the Rangers advance to the Class A state championship game. She finished her career with a 32-point effort in the state final. Graiver averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.8 steals. She will play next at Stonehill College.

Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner, junior center: Perhaps the most dominating post player in the state, the 6-foot-4 Gruber averaged 18.3 points and 16.6 rebounds. She did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, also leading the team with 3 assists, 2.2 steals and an amazing 5.2 blocks per game.

Emma Lizotte, Cheverus, sophomore center: The 6-foot-3 Lizotte became a dominating inside player for the Class AA state champion Stags. She averaged 14.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks. Lizotte was a first-team all-SMAA selection and was named to the league’s all-defensive team.

Bella McLaughlin, Hampden Academy, junior point guard: Despite missing seven games, McLaughlin helped the Broncos advance to the Class AA North semifinals. She averaged 19.2 points, 4 assists and 4 steals. McLaughlin, who was often assigned to guard the opponent’s top offensive threat, has verbally committed to play at Providence College.

Anna Nelson, Gorham, senior guard: A Miss Maine Basketball finalist, Nelson was the leader as the Rams advanced to the Class AA state championship game. She averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals, and made 52 consecutive starts going back to her sophomore season. She will play next at Dartmouth.

Grace Ramsdell, Wells, senior forward: A Miss Maine Basketball finalist, Ramsdell averaged 20.7 points and 12 rebounds a game. She finished her career with 1,228 points (second-most in Wells history) and 886 rebounds. She led the Western Maine Conference in rebounding each of her first three seasons. Ramsdell will play next at Merrimack College.

Emmie Streams, Bangor, junior point guard: At 5-foot-5, Streams was a tenacious defender, often paired up against the opponent’s top offensive threat. She was named the defensive player of the year in Class AA North. Streams averaged 10 points, 4.5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2.7 steals.

Sarah Talon, Windham, senior guard/forward: Talon was the key figure both offensively and defensively for the Eagles. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2 blocks, and was a first-team all-SMAA selection as well as an all-defensive team selection. Talon will play next at the University of Maine.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Goodman, Cheverus: Everyone knew the Stags would be good, but Goodman had to make many adjustments through while losing several key players to injuries. He kept finding the right combinations and strategic in-game moves to push the Stags to their first girls’ basketball state championship.

