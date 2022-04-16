The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 inductees, who will be honored at a banquet at Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland on Oct. 23:

• Ed Boyce of Old Orchard Beach is in his 25th year as an assistant coach at the University of Southern Maine and has been instrumental in maintaining USM’s standing among the nation’s elite Division III programs.

• Clair Crandall of South Portland has been the organizational force behind the Southern Maine Men’s Baseball League for 25 years, providing opportunities in state and national tournaments, and was inducted into the Men’s Senior Baseball League National Hall of Fame in 2018.

• Greg Creek, a graduate of Maranacook High School, had a .354 career batting average and a 12-3 pitching record at the University of Maine, and went on to play five years of professional baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization.

• Tip Fairchild, a graduate of Monmouth Academy, was a dominant closer with a career 2.62 ERA for the University of Southern Maine, twice earning All New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association honors. He pitched for four seasons in the Houston Astros system.

• Kyle Kennison of Oxford holds the school career records for fewest hits allowed per nine innings (6.12) and most strikeouts per nine innings (10.54) while pitching for the University of Southern Maine from 1994-96. He played three years in the Seattle Mariners organization, including two at Triple-A Tacoma.

• Greg King of Farmingdale is in his 26th year as the head coach at Thomas College, earning NAC Coach of the Year honors on four occasions. He has also coached for several seasons in the Cape Cod League and is a professor of sports management at Thomas.

• The late Fern Linscott of Springfield coached Little League and Babe Ruth teams in Penobscot County for 39 years. From 1978-85, he was the head coach at Lee Academy, where the baseball field is named in his honor.

• Ed McDonough of Buxton is in his 45th year as a member of the Western Maine Baseball Umpires Association and has worked innumerable high school and American Legion playoff games. He is also a founding member of the Collegiate Baseball Umpires Association of Maine.

• Ken Walsh of Waterville is CEO of the Alfond Youth Community Center and an assistant baseball coach at Colby College. He has been the driving force behind the development of recreational facilities, baseball opportunities and playing fields (including two MLB replica ballparks in Oakland and Waterville) for central Maine youth.

• Tom Willerson of Falmouth was an outstanding pitcher for Falmouth High and the Caldwell Post American Legion team in the late 1970s and went on to post a 17-11 career mark at Springfield College with a 2.98 ERA. He played professionally for one year in the Atlanta Braves system and two seasons in Holland.

• Simon Williams of South Portland was a first-team All-Conference and All-New England selection as an outfielder at the University of Maine in 2002 and played six seasons professionally in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and independent baseball.

