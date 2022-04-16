NEW YORK — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow added two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season.

The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. They started the day two points behind Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

PREDATORS 4, BLACKHAWKS 3: Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a victory at home against Chicago.

Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had two assists. The Predators entered Saturday in the top wild card spot in the tight Western Conference playoff race.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Dominik Kubalik and Riley Stillman also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for Chicago, losers of nine of 10. Alex DeBrincat had two assists.

