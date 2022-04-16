WESTBROOK – Francis “Frank” Harding Parker, 80, of Stroudwater Lodge in Westbrook, passed away on March 29, 2022 at The Cedars Short Term Rehabilitation Center in Portland after declining health and complications of existing medical conditions.He was born in Portland on Dec. 8, 1941, a son of James and Elizabeth Parker. Frank grew up in Falmouth. He graduated from The Middlesex School and from Colby College in Waterville. Frank was an avid athlete, playing football, ice hockey and baseball throughout his youth, spending summers racing sailboats at the Portland Yacht Club and skiing the slopes of Sugarloaf in the winter.﻿Frank began his long banking career as a teller, rising thru the ranks to senior management at Casco Northern Bank, remaining through their acquisition by First National Boston Corporation. Later in his career, Frank became President of Bath Savings Trust Company, retiring in 2007. He married in 1964 and divorced in 2013. The young family settled in South Freeport where they enjoyed many summer outings on Casco Bay. Throughout the years, Frank continued to enjoy as many sports as his “bad back” would allow–weekly tennis games, fast runs down ski slopes, and his love of golf grew as he found more time to play in his later years. But his greatest love was soaking up the sun and picnicking with his family on Casco Bay.﻿Frank was predeceased by his brother Jim Parker. He is survived by his two daughters, Alison Corson and husband Tripp, and Kate Muller and husband Erik; his sister, Elizabeth “LeeLee” Parker; and four grandchildren, Emily Corson, Madeline Corson, Nikolas Muller, and Amelia Muller.﻿The family will gather this summer to privately celebrate Frank’s life.You may offer condolences or share memories by visiting http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.﻿

Guest Book