SCARBOROUGH – Philip Vincent DiModica, 90, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough surrounded by his family. He married Barbara Patricia Faucy at Saint Stanislaus Polish Catholic Church in Chelsea Mass. on October 14, 1956. She survives him. Philip was born Feb. 22, 1932 at home in Revere, Mass., the third child of seven born to Vincent James and Catherine Mary DiModica. His brothers Joseph, Edward and John, and sister Maryann Kiang survive him. His sister Margaret Jean and brother Vincent have passed on.Philip grew up in Revere, was a 1950 graduate of Revere High, and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. While in the Corps, he was nicknamed “Deacon” because he attended Catholic Mass every Sunday. Upon returning from the service he joined the family business. From the 1910’s into the 1950’s, VJ DiModica Wholesale Confectionery on Staniford Street in Boston was the largest candy distributor in coastal New England serving grocers and candy shops in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. In Rhode Island when the movie theater industry was in its infancy, the business created and staffed multiple movie theater candy concession stands in and around Providence which it operated for decades. Philip and his family vacationed in York Beach beginning in the late 1950’s, soon bought a cottage in Old Orchard Beach, taking up full time residence several years later. Philip was a Life Member of the American Legion Post 57 and a longtime communicant of St Margaret’s Church, both in Old Orchard Beach. He was devoted to his family and his Boston sports teams especially his Red Sox, and died on Red Sox Opening Day 2022.In addition to his wife Barbara of 65 years, he is survived by their four children, Barbara and her husband Daniel Aube of Old Saybrook, Conn., Michael and his wife June of Andover, Mass., P. Vincent and his wife Darlene of Saco and Stephanie and her husband Todd Hoyt of Saco; proud grandfather to Catherine and her husband Philip, Katherine and her husband Mark, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Anthony, Alexandra and Francesca; and great-grandfather to granddaughter Catherine and husband Philip’s new baby twins, Gianna and Lorenzo, whose pictures made him so happy in his final days. The DiModica family extends a sincere thank you to Ashley Black, Mike Bicknell and staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home, Scarborough for Philip’s care during the past several months. We will always be grateful.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, Mass. at a later date. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

