LEBANON – We regretfully announce the passing of Tammy Parks McKeen, 51, of Lebanon, on April 7, 2022. Tammy was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully at Androscoggin Hospice Home in Auburn.

Tammy was born and raised in Bangor. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1988. Tammy later went on to pursue a career in cosmetology, but her true passion was being an artist.

Tammy was a wonderful and loving person who was in her element while in the presence of her family and friends. She cherished being a Mimi to her three grandchildren, Olivia, Saul and Adeline, and devoted all of her free time to them. Tammy was always committed to ensuring the well-being of those around her, everybody was family in her eyes. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Tammy was predeceased by her mother Brenda Cooper and stepfather Steve Cooper of Bangor, stepfather Mike Parks of Newburg; and nephew Charles Abbott of Bangor.

Tammy leaves behind her children, Cody Ward and wife Kiana of Westbrook, daughter Sarah Ward and partner Kyle Green of Lewiston; her grandchildren, Olivia and Saul Green, and Adeline Ward; sister, Terry Lynch and husband Richie Lynch of Orrington, sister Tonya Parks Bergeron and partner Mitch Freeman of Glenburn, brothers, Adam and James ‘Buddy’ Cooper and sister Stacey Cooper all of New Haven, Conn.; her stepmother, Mary Anne Turowski of Newburg; nieces, Brenda Parks, Nichole Lynch and her family, nephews Zach and Nick Parks, and Richie Lynch and his family. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Paisley.

In addition to her relatives, Tammy leaves behind family she adopted through many years of friendship, Stacy and Brian Goodale of Lebanon, Vickie and Larry Ford of South Berwick, Val and Mike Rankins of Bowdoin, Stacie Rundlett of New Portland, Bob Porter of Lyman, Tracy Simoneau of Saco, Amanda McDonough of Lisbon, Meredith Briggs of Berwick and so many others.

We would like to thank the amazing staff at New England Cancer Care and Androscoggin Hospice Home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net and https://www.facebook.com/FALewiston.

Services will be held at a later date.

Please consider a donation in Tammy’s name to:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or a

local animal shelter

as these organizations were important to her

Guest Book