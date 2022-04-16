120 N BRIDGTON RD., BRIDGTON— $850,000

5 Beds, 4 Baths, 3,684 SF

Spot a 33-panel solar array atop the post-and-beam barn/garage of this restored, 18th century Cape on 2.36 acres. A large deck with a pergola, a screened-in area overlooking the backyard, and a 60’ covered front porch overlooking the courtyard will keep you living outdoors this summer. Layout includes an in-law apartment, a separate entrance for a private office, which has an infinity indoor pool and separate full bath. Outbuildings include a chicken coop, a duck house, and the title includes a Long Lake mooring. Listed by Daniel Hickman, Exit Heritage Real Estate. See the full listing.

687 RAZORVILLE RD., WASHINGTON — $545,000

4 Beds, 2.5 Baths, 2,944 SF

This home has a 7.5 kW photovoltaic solar system with inverter, heat pumps, on-demand water heater, and a whole house generator. It’s located about 30 minutes inland from Camden and other Midcoast towns. Fields and birch groves fill the 3.2-acre property, which you can see from a cozy fireplace under exposed beams and a spacious, high-ceiling kitchen. Built in 1999, it has recently refinished wide pine floors, new carpeting, fixtures, and paint throughout. Listed by Katy Miller, Bean Group. See the full listing.

2385 BROADWAY, BANGOR — $344,900

4 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 2,834 SF

The Kenduskeag Stream is on view at this spacious colonial with attached one-car garage, a rooftop solar system, whole house generator and heat pumps. Three levels of living here, including a first-floor primary with a brand new spa/bath. The finished lower level has a 3/4 bath and separate entrance. A half-acre plot gives you plenty of space just minutes from city amenities in Bangor. Listed by Aimi Baldwin, Era Dawson-Bradford Co. See the full listing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: