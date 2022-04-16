Andrew Legere’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Portland a 4-3 victory over Biddeford in an SMAA baseball season opener Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Legere, who also doubled twice, singled through the hole between shortstop and third, scoring Grant Crosby and Andrew Brewer.

Portland’s winning rally started when Crosby barely reached first to avoid a game-ending double play. After Brewer was hit by a pitch, Kalvin Camire threw a wild pitch that advanced both runners.

The Bulldogs scored first when Aidan DiMillo tripled leading off the bottom of the third and starting pitcher Colby Winship brought him home with an infield single.

Biddeford went on ahead with two runs in the fifth. Josiah Aranovitch hit an RBI single, and Caden Petit’s groundout with the bases loaded drove in a second run.

In the bottom of the sixth, Legere tied the game with an RBI double that drove in Brewer. Biddeford regained the lead in the top of the seventh when Kyle Dion doubled home Drew Smyth.

Advertisement

Henry Bibeau, who had three hits, was the winning pitcher in relief.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 19, BONNY EAGLE 3: Beckett Mehlhorn scored six goals and added an assist as the Red Riots rolled past the Scots in an opener at South Portland.

Jack Dreifus recorded five goals and three assists. Brady Demers and Luc Mehlhorn each scored three times, and Ben Kieu made seven saves for the Red Riots.

Nik Klein accounted for all three Bonny Eagle goals.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

OXFORD HILLS 13, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2: Kelsey Bennett led a balanced attack with three goals as the Vikings (1-1) beat the Raiders (0-1) in Paris.

Madison Lavertu-Foreman got both goals for Fryeburg.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »